2026 MLB Playoff Odds for Every Team (Padres Skyrocket During Win Streak; Blue Jays, Rangers Still Alive in AL)

Less than two weeks remain in the 2026 MLB regular season, and there are still plenty of wild card spots up for grabs.

In fact, only four games separate the Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies (tied for the top wild card spot in the NL) from the Arizona Diamondbacks (fourth in the NL wild card race), putting every team in that race on notice over the next two weeks.

So far, two teams have officially clinched playoff spots (Tampa Bay and Milwaukee) while the rest of the league still has work to do to solidify a spot. The Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox all have a “100 percent chance” to make the playoffs, per FanGraphs, though those teams still need to close out the season with some wins to clinch.

Each week, the SI Betting team has been breaking down the playoff odds in MLB, and there are some wild races that continue to flip each week. Last week, San Diego was an underdog to make the playoffs since it was trailing the Diamondbacks, but seven wins in a row have completely flipped the market in the National League.

Plus, the American League has four teams within four games of each other fighting for the third and final wild card spot. Who is the best bet to get it?

Let’s take a look at the latest odds to make the MLB playoffs in the 2026 season.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

2026 American League Playoff Odds

Division Leaders

Tampa Bay Rays: N/A (100% at FanGraphs)

Chicago White Sox: -500

Houston Astros: -330

The Rays have clinched a playoff spot in the American League, and they remain in the driver’s seat to win the AL East, holding a four-game cushion over the Yankees. Those two teams still have a series against each other that could ultimately decide the winner of the division.

The biggest movement in this market amongst division leaders is with the Chicago White Sox, who have dropped from -2000 to -500 to make the playoffs. Chicago has just a half-game lead over Cleveland in the AL Central, and it is just 3-7 in its last 10 games.

FanGraphs has dropped the White Sox to just a 53.1 percent chance to win the division, and they’re down to 75.5 percent to make the postseason. Luckily for Chicago, it has the second-easiest remaining schedule in baseball with series against the Colorado Rockies and Kansas City Royals.

However, a three-game set against Cleveland to open this week could completely change this team’s fate.

Houston remains in the -300 to -350 range to make the playoffs, but it has dropped three games in a row and holds just a one-game cushion over Texas in the division. The Astros have over a 73 percent chance to win the division and a 76.5 percent chance to make the playoffs, per FanGraphs.

AL Wild Card Race

New York Yankees: N/A (100% at FanGraphs)

Boston Red Sox: -20000

Cleveland Guardians: -180

Toronto Blue Jays: +120

Texas Rangers: +180

Seattle Mariners: +1800

Minnesota Twins: +2200

Baltimore Orioles: +2500

Detroit Tigers: +3000

Kansas City Royals: +3500

Los Angeles Angels: N/A

Athletics: N/A

It doesn't get much closer than the American League wild card race, but the Guardians and Rangers both have viability in their respective divisions.

As a result, Cleveland has jumped from +110 to -180 to make the playoffs while Texas moved up from +240 to +180 over the last week. Toronto has fallen slightly (+110 to +120), but it is just one game back of Cleveland in the standings.

Here’s how FanGraphs ranks these teams in terms of their odds to make the playoffs:

Guardians: 67.1 percent chance to make the playoffs

Blue Jays: 43.5 percent chance to make the playoffs

Rangers: 30.6 percent chance to make the playoffs

It’s important to note that both Cleveland and Texas are still alive to win their respective divisions, so there is a world where Toronto gets the final wild card spot and both of those teams advance as winners of the AL Central and AL West.

Texas is just one game back of Houston and Cleveland is just 0.5 games back of Chicago entering Monday’s action.

2026 National League Playoff Odds

Division Leaders

Milwaukee Brewers: N/A (100% at FanGraphs)

Los Angeles Dodgers: N/A (100% at FanGraphs)

Atlanta Braves: N/A (100% at FanGraphs)

Milwaukee became the first team in the National League to clinch a playoff spot, and it has a multi-game cushion on the Dodgers and Rays for the best record in baseball.

All three of these teams have been off the board when it comes to their playoff odds for weeks, and they have solid leads in their respective divisions. The closest race in the NL East, where Atlanta holds a five-game lead after winning two of three against the Philadelphia Phillies over the weekend.

All three of these teams should lock up their divisions before the final weekend of the regular season, with Milwaukee and Los Angeles knocking on the door of clinching ahead of Monday’s slate.

NL Wild Card Race

Chicago Cubs: -20000

Philadelphia Phillies: -5000

San Diego Padres: -475

Arizona Diamondbacks: +265

Miami Marlins: +3500

St. Louis Cardinals: +3500

Pittsburgh Pirates: +3500

Washington Nationals: N/A

Cincinnati Reds: N/A

New York Mets: N/A

San Francisco Giants: N/A

Colorado Rockies: N/A

The Cubs and Phillies are far from locks to make the playoffs, as they both have just a four-game cushion on the Diamondbacks entering Monday’s action.

Philly has actually dropped from -20000 to -5000 to make the playoffs, but FanGraphs gives it a 96.3 percent chance to get into the postseason. The Cubbies are set at a 98.7 percent chance.

The biggest story in the NL wild card this week has been San Diego’s seven-game winning streak, which has put it just 1.5 games back of the Cubs and Phillies and 2.5 games ahead of Arizona for the final wild card spot.

The Padres were set at plus money to make the playoffs last Monday, but they’ve jumped all the way up to -475 and have a 77.7 percent chance to make the postseason, per FanGraphs. Arizona has gone from -115 to +265 in the betting odds even though it has won six of its last 10 games.

No other team in the NL really has a shot to make the postseason, as the Pittsburgh Pirates (6.5 games back) are +3500 to make the postseason.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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