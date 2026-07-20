2026 NFL MVP Odds Ahead of Training Camp (Josh Allen Set as Favorite to Win Second Career MVP)
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Training Camps across the NFL are starting to begin, so it's time to dive back into the world of football. Fantasy league drafts are starting, previews are being written, and futures bets are being locked in.
One of the markets that's available to bet on is who is going to win the NFL MVP. As we know at this point, this award is largely just a quarterback award, with the last non-quarterback to win it being Adrian Peterson back in 2012.
Matthew Stafford was named the 2025 NFL MVP, but this year's favorite is the 2024 winner, Josh Allen. He's set as the +600 favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook, which is an implied probability of +600. A win would make it his second career MVP award.
Second on the odds list is someone who's seeking his third career MVP, Lamar Jackson, who is listed at +850. Tied at +850 is Drake Maye, the Patriots quarterback who many believe should've won the award over Stafford last year. Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford are tied for fourth on the odds list at +900. Stafford won his first career MVP last year, while Joe Burrow is looking for his first. The Bengals' quarterback finished fourth in voting in both 2022 and 2024. If he can stay healthy this season, he's going to be one of the top contenders for the award by the end of the year.
Other top quarterbacks in the league are next on the odds list. Justin Herbert (+1100), Patrick Mahomes (+1300), Dak Prescott (+1400), Caleb Williams (+1500), and Trevor Lawrence (+1600) round out the top 10.
The top non-quarterback on the odds list is Jahmyr Gibbs, the Lions' running back, who is listed at +6500. Bijan Robinson (+8000), Myles Garrett (+10000), Ja'Marr Chase (+10000), Derrick Henry (+10000), and Jaxson Smith-Njigba (+10000) round out the list of non-quarterbacks who have 100-1 odds or shorter of winning NFL MVP.
Let's take a look at the complete list of odds.
NFL MVP Odds
- Josh Allen +600
- Lamar Jackson +850
- Drake Maye +850
- Joe Burrow +900
- Matthew Stafford +900
- Justin Herbert +1100
- Patrick Mahomes +1300
- Dak Prescott +1400
- Caleb Williams +1500
- Trevor Lawrence +1600
- Brock Purdy +2000
- Jordan Love +2200
- Jayden Daniels +2500
- Jalen Hurts +2500
- Sam Darnold +2500
- Jared Goff +3500
- Baker Mayfield +3500
- Bo Nix +3500
- C.J. Stroud +5000
- Kyler Murray +5000
- Cam Ward +6500
- Jaxson Dart +6500
- Jahmyr Gibbs +6500
- Bijan Robinson +8000
- Myles Garrett +10000
- Tyler Shough +10000
- Ja'Marr Chase +10000
- Derrick Henry +10000
- Puka Nacua +10000
- Daniel Jones +10000
- Bryce Young +10000
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba +10000
- Aaron Rodgers +10000
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets