2026 NFL MVP Odds Ahead of Training Camp (Josh Allen Set as Favorite to Win Second Career MVP)

Training Camps across the NFL are starting to begin, so it's time to dive back into the world of football. Fantasy league drafts are starting, previews are being written, and futures bets are being locked in.

One of the markets that's available to bet on is who is going to win the NFL MVP. As we know at this point, this award is largely just a quarterback award, with the last non-quarterback to win it being Adrian Peterson back in 2012.

Matthew Stafford was named the 2025 NFL MVP, but this year's favorite is the 2024 winner, Josh Allen. He's set as the +600 favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook, which is an implied probability of +600. A win would make it his second career MVP award.

Second on the odds list is someone who's seeking his third career MVP, Lamar Jackson, who is listed at +850. Tied at +850 is Drake Maye, the Patriots quarterback who many believe should've won the award over Stafford last year. Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford are tied for fourth on the odds list at +900. Stafford won his first career MVP last year, while Joe Burrow is looking for his first. The Bengals' quarterback finished fourth in voting in both 2022 and 2024. If he can stay healthy this season, he's going to be one of the top contenders for the award by the end of the year.

Other top quarterbacks in the league are next on the odds list. Justin Herbert (+1100), Patrick Mahomes (+1300), Dak Prescott (+1400), Caleb Williams (+1500), and Trevor Lawrence (+1600) round out the top 10.

The top non-quarterback on the odds list is Jahmyr Gibbs, the Lions' running back, who is listed at +6500. Bijan Robinson (+8000), Myles Garrett (+10000), Ja'Marr Chase (+10000), Derrick Henry (+10000), and Jaxson Smith-Njigba (+10000) round out the list of non-quarterbacks who have 100-1 odds or shorter of winning NFL MVP.

Let's take a look at the complete list of odds.

NFL MVP Odds

Josh Allen +600

Lamar Jackson +850

Drake Maye +850

Joe Burrow +900

Matthew Stafford +900

Justin Herbert +1100

Patrick Mahomes +1300

Dak Prescott +1400

Caleb Williams +1500

Trevor Lawrence +1600

Brock Purdy +2000

Jordan Love +2200

Jayden Daniels +2500

Jalen Hurts +2500

Sam Darnold +2500

Jared Goff +3500

Baker Mayfield +3500

Bo Nix +3500

C.J. Stroud +5000

Kyler Murray +5000

Cam Ward +6500

Jaxson Dart +6500

Jahmyr Gibbs +6500

Bijan Robinson +8000

Myles Garrett +10000

Tyler Shough +10000

Ja'Marr Chase +10000

Derrick Henry +10000

Puka Nacua +10000

Daniel Jones +10000

Bryce Young +10000

Jaxon Smith-Njigba +10000

Aaron Rodgers +10000

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