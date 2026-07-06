In what feels like a major championship field, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler remains the betting favorite for this week’s Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. Yet, it’s the mix of PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV players that has everyone’s attention as the tune-up for next week’s British Open takes center stage.

Almost all of the top players are teeing it up this week, including defending British Open winner Scheffler, who is +480 at FanDuel to win the Scottish Open. Rory McIlroy is next on the oddsboard at +1000 on FD followed by LIV’s Jon Rahm at +1200. Behind him are more top PGA Tour players, including defending Scottish Open Champion Chris Gotterup, who just won last week and is +3000 at FanDuel to defend his title.

Let’s get into our betting preview, with all odds coming from FanDuel unless otherwise noted.

Scottish Open Odds

Scottie Scheffler +480

Rory McIlroy +1000

Jon Rahm +1200

Matt Fitzpatrick +2000

Xander Schauffele +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Ludvig Åberg +2500

Chris Gotterup +3000

Wyndham Clark +3300

Viktor Hovland +3300

Scottish Open Course and Purse

Course : The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

: The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland Purse: $$9 million million ($1,575,000 winner’s share)

How to watch the Scottish Open

Thursday, July 9 : 3 AM-2 PM ESPN+; 11 AM-2 PM ET (Golf Channel)

: 3 AM-2 PM ESPN+; 11 AM-2 PM ET (Golf Channel) Friday, July 10 : 3 AM-2 PM ESPN+; 11 AM-2 PM ET (Golf Channel)

: 3 AM-2 PM ESPN+; 11 AM-2 PM ET (Golf Channel) Saturday, July 11 : 4:15 AM-3 PM ET ESPN+; 10 AM-Noon ET (Golf Channel); Noon-3 PM ET (CBS)

: 4:15 AM-3 PM ET ESPN+; 10 AM-Noon ET (Golf Channel); Noon-3 PM ET (CBS) Sunday, July 12: 4:15 AM-3 PM ET ESPN+; 10 AM-Noon ET (Golf Channel); Noon-3 PM ET (CBS)

Scottish Open Notable Golfers

Chris Gotterup: It’s easy to plug Scottie and Rory in here, but why not highlight the defending champion, who just won the John Deere Classic with a Sunday 62. That was Gotterup’s third win this year, which is more than Scottie and Rory combined. Yes, Rory won the Masters and Scottie remains the most consistent golfer on planet earth, but since his breakout win at the Scottish last year, Gotterup has established himself as one of the best players on any tour. The question is: can he win a major? That won’t be answered this week, but that’s the level he’s ascended to.

Rory McIlroy: Ok, ok, I’ll bite. Rory deserves special note here considering he’s won at Renaissance Club, was T2 here last year and T4 in 2024. He’s also trying to win a second British Open after so many close calls in that event. He judges his season on majors at this point. Winning the Masters, his second consecutive, was certainly important. Getting a second British would go a long way toward establishing his place amongst the all-time greats. He’s already the best European golfer of all time. But he’s now chasing players like Hogan, Player, Watson, Palmer and Snead in the pantheon of greatness. This is the perfect warm-up for the real thing next week.

Scottish Open Championship Best Bets

Rory McIlroy Top 10 +120 (DraftKings)

I think it’s a mistake not to have Rory on your card this week. I’m not sure he wins, but I feel confident he contends. His worst finish at the Renaissance Club is the aforementioned T4. Outside of his forgettable T32 at the U.S. Open, he’s been Top 20 or better in his last five events. He’s been golfing around Scotland the past few days and we know he can come out of the long stretches of not playing competitively and still contend, or win, as was the case at Augusta. At even money for a Top 10, I’ll back him to be on the front part of the leaderboard by Sunday’s end.

Robert MacIntyre Top 20 Including Ties +136 (DraftKings)

Another former champion at the Scottish Open who I expect to contend this week is Robert MacIntyre. It’s been a forgettable year for him on the PGA Tour, but he’s back home where he lives full time and playing in his element, where keeping the ball low is key, which is MacIntyre’s natural flight anyway. When I saw him at +136 for a Top 20 including ties, I couldn’t ignore it. His approach game was solid at the Travelers and finished T10. He was T15 at the Canadian Open with a T39 at the U.S. Open in between. Give me the Scot to make another run at the title on a course he knows well.

Tyrrell Hatton to Win +3900 (DraftKings)

I’m going with a LIV player in the outright market and it’s not Jon Rahm. Instead, I’m on his teammate, Tyrrell Hatton. Hatton was T7 at the U.S. Open and won the LIV event at Andalucia. His approach game has been incredible recently and his putter is heating up. He was T6 at the Scottish in 2023, his last time playing because of a DP World Tour suspension after joining LIV, and was T24 in 2022. He’s also had success in the past on courses similar to this. The price at +3900 at DK also offers some value.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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