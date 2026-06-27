2026 Women's Wimbledon Odds and Prediction: Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, and Iga Swiatek Top Odds List
The last six women's grand slam winners have been different, with Mirra Andreeva being the latest to add her name to the list, capturing last month's French Open for her first career grand slam title.
We now move on to Wimbledon, which was won last year by Iga Świątek. If you like parity, now is the time to lock in on women's tennis, because the odds list for this tournament looks a lot more like an odds list for a golf tournament than a tennis tournament. There are eight different players with odds of 16-1 or shorter to win this week. Let's take a look.
2026 Women's Wimbledon Odds
- Aryna Sabalenka +320
- Elena Rybakina +500
- Iga Swiatek +800
- Mirra Andreeva +800
- Coco Gauff +1000
- Amanda Anisimova +1200
- Jessica Pegula +1400
- Madison Keys +1600
- Linda Noskova +2200
- Karolina Muchova +2500
- Elina Svitolina +3000
- Naomi Osaka +3000
- Iva Jovic +3000
- Donna Vekic +3500
- Marta Kostyuk +3500
- Emma Raducanu +3500
- Barbora Krejcikova +5000
- Diana Shnaider +5000
- Belinda Bencic +5000
- Serena Williams +5500
- Alexandra Eala +6000
- Emma Navarro +5000
- Qinwen Zhang +8000
- Marie Bouzkova +8000
- Ekaterina Aleandrova +10000
- Jelena Ostapenko +10000
- Tatjana Maria +10000
- Clara Tauson +10000
Sabalenka enters as the betting favorite with odds of +320, an implied probability of 23.81%.
Women's Wimbledon Prediction
Amanda Anisimova is still seeking her first grand slam title after making it to the final at both Wimbledon and the U.S. Open last year, and now is the time to bet on her to achieve that feat. She has a 73% win rate at Wimbledon, the best of the four Grand Slams. She mmadead it to the quarterfinals here in 2022, and then all the way to the final last year before losing to Swiatek.
With the event being relatively wide open, I'm going to stay away from the very top of the odds list, and like Andreeva at the French Open, a lot of things seem to be aligning for Anisimova to get her first major win. She's at a great price at +1200.
Pick: Amanda Anisimova +1200 via Caesars
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets