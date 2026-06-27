2026 Women's Wimbledon Odds and Prediction: Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, and Iga Swiatek Top Odds List

The last six women's grand slam winners have been different, with Mirra Andreeva being the latest to add her name to the list, capturing last month's French Open for her first career grand slam title.

We now move on to Wimbledon, which was won last year by Iga Świątek. If you like parity, now is the time to lock in on women's tennis, because the odds list for this tournament looks a lot more like an odds list for a golf tournament than a tennis tournament. There are eight different players with odds of 16-1 or shorter to win this week. Let's take a look.

2026 Women's Wimbledon Odds

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Aryna Sabalenka +320

Elena Rybakina +500

Iga Swiatek +800

Mirra Andreeva +800

Coco Gauff +1000

Amanda Anisimova +1200

Jessica Pegula +1400

Madison Keys +1600

Linda Noskova +2200

Karolina Muchova +2500

Elina Svitolina +3000

Naomi Osaka +3000

Iva Jovic +3000

Donna Vekic +3500

Marta Kostyuk +3500

Emma Raducanu +3500

Barbora Krejcikova +5000

Diana Shnaider +5000

Belinda Bencic +5000

Serena Williams +5500

Alexandra Eala +6000

Emma Navarro +5000

Qinwen Zhang +8000

Marie Bouzkova +8000

Ekaterina Aleandrova +10000

Jelena Ostapenko +10000

Tatjana Maria +10000

Clara Tauson +10000

Sabalenka enters as the betting favorite with odds of +320, an implied probability of 23.81%.

Women's Wimbledon Prediction

Amanda Anisimova is still seeking her first grand slam title after making it to the final at both Wimbledon and the U.S. Open last year, and now is the time to bet on her to achieve that feat. She has a 73% win rate at Wimbledon, the best of the four Grand Slams. She mmadead it to the quarterfinals here in 2022, and then all the way to the final last year before losing to Swiatek.

With the event being relatively wide open, I'm going to stay away from the very top of the odds list, and like Andreeva at the French Open, a lot of things seem to be aligning for Anisimova to get her first major win. She's at a great price at +1200.

Pick: Amanda Anisimova +1200 via Caesars

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