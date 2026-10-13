2026 World Series Odds: Brewers Jump to Favorite; Guardians Favored Over Rays in AL

Both the ALCS and NLCS are underway in the MLB Playoffs, and the Milwaukee Brewers have already jumped the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top spot in the odds to win the World Series.

Milwaukee – the No. 1 seed in the National League – scored seven runs on Tuesday night to take a commanding 2-0 series lead before the NLCS shifts to Los Angeles for the next three games (if Game 5 is even necessary). After L.A. swept the Brewers in the NLCS last season, the Brewers are in the driver’s seat as they look to make their first World Series since 1982.

Only one game has been played in the ALCS (Game 2 is set for Tuesday night), but the Cleveland Guardians pulled off an upset against the Tampa Bay Rays, continuing their red-hot play since they won the ALDS in five games.

Jose Ramirez and Co. came back from an early deficit to score seven runs in Game 1. Tampa Bay swept the New York Yankees in the ALDS, but it’s now last in the odds to win the World Series this season.

World Series Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Milwaukee Brewers: +105

Los Angeles Dodgers: +350

Cleveland Guardians: +400

Tampa Bay Rays: +475

Milwaukee is in a great spot in the NLCS, holding a 2-0 series lead before things shift to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Wednesday night.

Even though both Jacob Misiorowski and Logan Henderson failed to get through five innings in their starts in Games 1 and 2, the Brewers’ bullpen (0.31 ERA in the playoffs) has been lights out all postseason long. Plus, Milwaukee knocked Yoshinobu Yamamoto out of the game in less than three innings, turning in one of its best offseason showings in the 2026 postseason.

Oddsmakers have set the Dodgers as favorites in Game 3, but Milwaukee has taken care of home-field advantage so far in the NLCS.

In the American League, the Guardians are slightly ahead of Tampa Bay in the odds to win the World Series after stealing Game 1 – and home field – on Monday night.

After falling down 0-2 in the ALDS, the Guardians have now won four games in a row and have lefty Parker Messick set to take the mound in Game 2 on Tuesday night. Beating the Rays with ace Drew Rasmussen on the mound is a huge win for the Guards, and they’re just +110 underdogs on the road in Game 2.

Tampa Bay was 29 games over .500 at home in the regular season, so it should be favored to even this series. But, a Guardians win on Tuesday would shift these odds even further since Games 3 through 5 will be in Cleveland.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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