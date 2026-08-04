2026 World Series Odds for Every Team Following Trade Deadline (Rays, Cubs, and Phillies Come Away as Winners)
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The MLB Trade Deadline is behind us, which means we're officially entering the final stretch of the 2026 regular season.
This year's deadline was a big one, with some massive names being dealt, including Tarik Skubal, Adley Rutschman, and Luis Arraez.
Now that the dust has settled from Monday, it's time to take a look at how the deadline has affected each team's odds compared to what they were on Monday morning, just hours before the final deadline.
All odds listed in this article are via DraftKings Sportsbook
World Series Odds Before and After Trade Deadline
Team
Odds Before Deadline
Odds After Deadline
Dodgers
+150
+160
Yankees
+600
+600
Brewers
+1000
+950
Braves
+1000
+1000
Rays
+1400
+1300
Cubs
+1600
+1500
Red Sox
+1500
+1500
Phillies
+1900
+1800
Astros
+2200
+2200
Mariners
+2200
+2200
White Sox
+3500
+3000
Rangers
+3000
+3500
Guardians
+4000
+4000
Diamondbacks
+6000
+6000
Twins
+7500
+7500
Padres
+8000
+7500
Orioles
+9000
+9000
Tigers
+12000
+12000
Pirates
+14000
+12000
Blue Jays
+15000
+13000
Marlins
+15000
+17000
Reds
+40000
+40000
Cardinals
+40000
+40000
Angels
+50000
+50000
Royals
+50000
+50000
Rockies
+50000
+50000
Athletics
+50000
+50000
Nationals
+50000
+50000
Giants
+50000
+50000
Mets
+50000
+50000
Since the Skubal trade happened over the weekend, we saw the Dodgers' odds take a small drop on Monday when other teams got better while the Dodgers largely remained quiet outside of a trade for Kris Bubic.
The biggest winners on trade deadline day were the Rays, Cubs, and Phillies, which likely doesn't come as too big a surprise to anyone. The Rays acquired pitcher Freddy Peralta Jr. and catcher Liam Hicks. The Cubs got Kevin Gausman and Clay Holmes. The Phillies got Luis Arraez from the Giants.
Don't overlook the deadline the Blue Jays had. They sold some expiring contracts, including Gausman, Daulton Varsho, and Jeff Hoffman, but brought in Spencer Arrighetti, Josh Smith, and most notably, Jose Soriano.
They're still significant longshots to even make the postseason, but their World Series odds did jump from 150-1 to 130-1, which is not an insignificant leap.
At the end of the day, the Dodgers are still the runaway favorites to pull off the three-peat at +160.
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets