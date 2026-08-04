2026 World Series Odds for Every Team Following Trade Deadline (Rays, Cubs, and Phillies Come Away as Winners)

The MLB Trade Deadline is behind us, which means we're officially entering the final stretch of the 2026 regular season.

This year's deadline was a big one, with some massive names being dealt, including Tarik Skubal, Adley Rutschman, and Luis Arraez.

Now that the dust has settled from Monday, it's time to take a look at how the deadline has affected each team's odds compared to what they were on Monday morning, just hours before the final deadline.

All odds listed in this article are via DraftKings Sportsbook

World Series Odds Before and After Trade Deadline

Team Odds Before Deadline Odds After Deadline Dodgers +150 +160 Yankees +600 +600 Brewers +1000 +950 Braves +1000 +1000 Rays +1400 +1300 Cubs +1600 +1500 Red Sox +1500 +1500 Phillies +1900 +1800 Astros +2200 +2200 Mariners +2200 +2200 White Sox +3500 +3000 Rangers +3000 +3500 Guardians +4000 +4000 Diamondbacks +6000 +6000 Twins +7500 +7500 Padres +8000 +7500 Orioles +9000 +9000 Tigers +12000 +12000 Pirates +14000 +12000 Blue Jays +15000 +13000 Marlins +15000 +17000 Reds +40000 +40000 Cardinals +40000 +40000 Angels +50000 +50000 Royals +50000 +50000 Rockies +50000 +50000 Athletics +50000 +50000 Nationals +50000 +50000 Giants +50000 +50000 Mets +50000 +50000

Since the Skubal trade happened over the weekend, we saw the Dodgers' odds take a small drop on Monday when other teams got better while the Dodgers largely remained quiet outside of a trade for Kris Bubic.

The biggest winners on trade deadline day were the Rays, Cubs, and Phillies, which likely doesn't come as too big a surprise to anyone. The Rays acquired pitcher Freddy Peralta Jr. and catcher Liam Hicks. The Cubs got Kevin Gausman and Clay Holmes. The Phillies got Luis Arraez from the Giants.

Don't overlook the deadline the Blue Jays had. They sold some expiring contracts, including Gausman, Daulton Varsho, and Jeff Hoffman, but brought in Spencer Arrighetti, Josh Smith, and most notably, Jose Soriano.

They're still significant longshots to even make the postseason, but their World Series odds did jump from 150-1 to 130-1, which is not an insignificant leap.

At the end of the day, the Dodgers are still the runaway favorites to pull off the three-peat at +160.

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Unlock $100 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $150 in bonus bets no matter what.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!