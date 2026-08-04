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2026 World Series Odds for Every Team Following Trade Deadline (Rays, Cubs, and Phillies Come Away as Winners)

Iain MacMillan|
The Rays improved their World Series odds after a strong trade deadline.
The Rays improved their World Series odds after a strong trade deadline. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Tampa Bay RaysChicago CubsPhiladelphia Phillies

The MLB Trade Deadline is behind us, which means we're officially entering the final stretch of the 2026 regular season.

This year's deadline was a big one, with some massive names being dealt, including Tarik Skubal, Adley Rutschman, and Luis Arraez.

Now that the dust has settled from Monday, it's time to take a look at how the deadline has affected each team's odds compared to what they were on Monday morning, just hours before the final deadline.

All odds listed in this article are via DraftKings Sportsbook

World Series Odds Before and After Trade Deadline

Team

Odds Before Deadline

Odds After Deadline

Dodgers

+150

+160

Yankees

+600

+600

Brewers

+1000

+950

Braves

+1000

+1000

Rays

+1400

+1300

Cubs

+1600

+1500

Red Sox

+1500

+1500

Phillies

+1900

+1800

Astros

+2200

+2200

Mariners

+2200

+2200

White Sox

+3500

+3000

Rangers

+3000

+3500

Guardians

+4000

+4000

Diamondbacks

+6000

+6000

Twins

+7500

+7500

Padres

+8000

+7500

Orioles

+9000

+9000

Tigers

+12000

+12000

Pirates

+14000

+12000

Blue Jays

+15000

+13000

Marlins

+15000

+17000

Reds

+40000

+40000

Cardinals

+40000

+40000

Angels

+50000

+50000

Royals

+50000

+50000

Rockies

+50000

+50000

Athletics

+50000

+50000

Nationals

+50000

+50000

Giants

+50000

+50000

Mets

+50000

+50000

Since the Skubal trade happened over the weekend, we saw the Dodgers' odds take a small drop on Monday when other teams got better while the Dodgers largely remained quiet outside of a trade for Kris Bubic.

The biggest winners on trade deadline day were the Rays, Cubs, and Phillies, which likely doesn't come as too big a surprise to anyone. The Rays acquired pitcher Freddy Peralta Jr. and catcher Liam Hicks. The Cubs got Kevin Gausman and Clay Holmes. The Phillies got Luis Arraez from the Giants.

Don't overlook the deadline the Blue Jays had. They sold some expiring contracts, including Gausman, Daulton Varsho, and Jeff Hoffman, but brought in Spencer Arrighetti, Josh Smith, and most notably, Jose Soriano.

They're still significant longshots to even make the postseason, but their World Series odds did jump from 150-1 to 130-1, which is not an insignificant leap.

At the end of the day, the Dodgers are still the runaway favorites to pull off the three-peat at +160.

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Published | Modified
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

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