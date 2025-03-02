49ers Super Bowl Odds Make Shocking Move Following Deebo Samuel Trade
The San Francisco 49ers made a major trade on Saturday night, shipping out longtime receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. to the Washington Commanders for a fifth-round pick.
The move, which helps San Francisco's cap situation, was expected with the 49ers stating that they planned to move on from the former All-Pro this offseason. After investing $120 million into Brandon Aiyuk and a first-round pick into Ricky Pearsall last offseason, San Francisco needed to make a cut somewhere in its receiver room.
While the move seemingly weakens the San Francisco offense on paper, oddsmakers aren't seeing it that way. After opening at +1500 to win the Super Bowl in the 2025 season, the 49ers' odds to win it all have actually improved after trading away Samuel.
DraftKings Sportsbook now has San Francisco listed at +1400 to win it all in the 2025 campaign. It's possible that oddsmakers think the Samuel move will allow the 49ers to keep some more important players -- or bring in another difference maker -- but it also could be a reflection of replacing some subpar production from Samuel with a new face.
During the 2024 campaign, Samuel made 51 catches for 670 yards and three scores in 15 games. He also was a threat on the ground, carrying the ball 42 times for an additional 136 yards and one score. However, those numbers aren't great when compared to how much San Francisco was paying the star receiver, and it has capable replacements in Aiyuk, Pearsall and Jauan Jennings.
Moving on from Samuel also could make things easier on the 49ers when it comes to extending Brock Purdy, which may be another reason why oddsmakers are bullish on San Francisco's upside in the 2025 season.
It's interesting that the 49ers' odds improved after this trade since Washington's (+1900) remained the same at DraftKings.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.