49ers vs. Cowboys Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 10

The Dallas Cowboys are just 4-5 on the season, but they're still alive in the NFC East, within reach of the 5-2-1 New York Giants.

With that being said, their questionable losses to date have made it important for them to find a way to win a few games that they're set as underdogs in, including the Week 10 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers are well on their way to being the No. 1 seed in the NFC. At 7-1, they continue to stack up wins.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this NFC showdown.

49ers vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

49ers -4 (-108)

Cowboys +4 (-110)

Moneyline

49ers -220

Cowboys +180

Total

OVER 55.5 (-110)

UNDER 55.5 (-108)

49ers vs. Cowboys How to Watch

Date: Sunday, November 15

Time: 4:25 PM ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox

49ers record: 7-1

Cowboys record: 4-5

49ers vs. Cowboys Betting Trends

49ers are 4-0 against the spread in the last four meetings between these two teams

The OVER is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

49ers are 5-3 against the spread this season

Cowboys are 4-5 against the spread this season

The OVER is 6-3 in Cowboys' games this season

49ers vs. Cowboys Injury Reports

49ers Injury Report

Mike Evans, WR - Questionable

Deebo Samuel, WR - Questionable

C.J. West, DT - IR

Deommodore Lenoir, CB - Questionable

Renardo Green, CB - Questionable

Cowboys Injury Report

DeMarvion Overshown, LB - Questionable

George Pickens, WR - Questionable

Joey Porter Jr., CB - Questionable

Luke Schoonmaker, TE - Questionable

KaVontae Turpin, WR - Questionable

49ers vs. Cowboys Key Player to Watch

Brock Purdy, QB - San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy is in the midst of a three-man race for MVP, slightly behind Joe Burrow and Josh Allen, coming in at +450. He has completed 69.1% of passes for 1,980 yards, 17 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He has also run for 201 yards and two touchdowns, which is a significant increase to his rushing numbers compared to years past. He could have a big day against a bad Cowboys' secondary.

49ers vs. Cowboys Prediction and Best Bet

In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Cowboys:

I strayed from my Cowboys' betting strategy last week and paid the price. I said early in the season that anytime the Cowboys play, we should bet against them when they're laying points, bet on them when they're underdogs, and bet the OVER when they're playing in a coin flip. If I had stuck to that strategy, I would've won a lot more bets on their games this season.

Let's get back to that strategy now that they're home underdogs to the 49ers. I know that San Francisco is the better team, especially defensively, but their injuries are starting to pile up. They may be without Deebo Samuel and Mike Evans at wide receiver, as well as Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green at cornerback. Those injuries could come back to haunt them against the Cowboys.

I'll take the points with Dallas.

Pick: Cowboys +4 (-110) via BetMGM

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