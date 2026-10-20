49ers vs. Falcons Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 7

The San Francisco 49ers are the final remaining undefeated team in the NFC, sitting at 6-0 coming off a win against the Washington Commanders.

They'll now hit the road to take on the 2-4 Atlanta Falcons, who looked fantastic in Michael Penix Jr's first two games back in action, but have since lost two heartbreakers. The Falcons need to find a way to pull off some upset wins in the weeks to come, or else they're going to fall out of the race in the NFC South.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this NFC showdown.

49ers vs. Falcons Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

49ers -3.5 (-108)

Falcons +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

49ers -200

Falcons +160

Total

OVER 50.5 (-108)

UNDER 50.5 (-110)

49ers vs. Falcons How to Watch

Date: Sunday, October 25

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox

49ers record: 6-0

Falcons record: 2-4

49ers vs. Falcons Betting Trends

The Falcons are 3-2 against the spread in the last five meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 3-0 in the last three meetings between these two teams

49ers are 4-2 against the spread this season

Falcons are 2-4 against the spread this season

The OVER is 4-2 in Falcons games this season

49ers vs. Falcons Injury Reports

49ers Injury Report

Mike Evans, WR - Questionable

Luke Gifford, LB - Questionable

Garret Wallow, LB - Out

Deebo Samuel Sr. - Out

Nick Bosa, DE - Out

Falcons Injury Report

C.J. Henderson, CB - Questionable

Kendal Daniels, LB - Questionable

Billy Bowman Jr., CB - Questionable

Divine Deablo, LB - Questionable

A.J. Terrell Jr., CB - Questionable

49ers vs. Falcons Key Player to Watch

Brock Purdy, QB - San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy is in a two-man race for NFL MVP alongside Josh Allen through the first six weeks of the season. Allen is favored at BetMGM at +190, but Purdy is close behind him at +225. There's a gap after those two players, with Patrick Mahomes next on the list at +900. Purdy has completed 69.6% of passes for 1,460 yards, 14 touchdowns, and two interceptions.

49ers vs. Falcons Prediction and Best Bet

In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm backing the 49ers as road favorites:

Until the Falcons' secondary gets healthy, they're going to get torched by any competent quarterback, and this week they have to take on an MVP candidate in Brock Purdy, which will be the Falcons' toughest test yet.

I also have some concerns about Michael Penix Jr. After a few strong starts to begin his 2026 season, his accuracy issues have shown up again, and his completion percentage over expected numbers has been dreadful the past two weeks.

The Falcons are in over their head in this game, and I'm surprised the line is set at just a field goal.

Pick: 49ers -3.5 (-108) via BetMGM

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