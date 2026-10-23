49ers vs. Falcons Score Prediction for NFL Week 7 (Trust San Francisco on the Road)

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers remained perfect through the first six weeks of the NFL season, knocking off the Washington Commanders on Monday night in Week 6.

Now, they hit the road to take on the Atlanta Falcons and Michael Penix Jr., who have come back to earth after wins in Week 3 and 4. Penix has been a boost to the Atlanta offense, but back-to-back losses have the Falcons chasing Carolina in the NFC South standings.

San Francisco is banged up across the board, losing Mike Evans to an injury in Week 6. He should return this season, but the 49ers are running out of bodies at receiver at this point in 2026. Does that hurt them against an Atlanta team that has some elite weapons on Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts?

The Falcons defense has been the issue the past two weeks in losses to Baltimore and Chicago, and it has a tough matchup with the No. 2 team in EPA/Play this season.

A win would further the 49ers’ quest for an NFC West title, but can they cover in the process?

All season long, the SI Betting team is sharing final score predictions for every NFL game. Not only is it a fun exercise for each Sunday, but it also can help guide spread, total and moneyline bets each week. And, we may hit an exact score along the way!

Can the 49ers remain undefeated this season? Here’s a look at my score prediction for this NFC battle on Sunday.

49ers vs. Falcons Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

49ers -3 (-118)

Falcons +3 (-102)

Moneyline

49ers: -180

Falcons: +150

Total

50.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

This line has actually come down quite a bit with the 49ers dealing with a ton of injuries – including one to Mike Evans – on offense. San Francisco was a 4.5-point road favorite in the opening odds , but it’s favored by just three points now against a Falcons team looking to snap a two-game skid.

49ers vs. Falcons Score Prediction

This week, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan continued his quest to bet on every NFL game in his Road to 272 column . In this matchup, he’s taking San Francisco to cover on the road:

Until the Falcons' secondary gets healthy, they're going to get torched by any competent quarterback, and this week they have to take on an MVP candidate in Brock Purdy, which will be the Falcons' toughest test yet.

I also have some concerns about Michael Penix Jr. After a few strong starts to begin his 2026 season, his accuracy issues have shown up again, and his completion percentage over expected numbers has been dreadful the past two weeks.

The Falcons are in over their head in this game, and I'm surprised the line is set at just a field goal.

The 49ers have been banged up all season long, but it doesn’t seem to matter who Kyle Shanahan plugs in to this offense, Brock Purdy is going to make it work.

Atlanta was torched by the Bears in the first half of their Week 6 loss, and it’s starting to look like the Falcons’ “turnaround” was far from what we should expect from this team in 2026. Atlanta has already dropped out of the top 10 in EPA/Play on defense, and I don’t expect it to slow down a 49ers team that is third in the league in yards per play and No. 2 in points scored in 2026.

Final Score Prediction: 49ers 27, Falcons 20

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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