49ers vs. Rams Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 3
The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams will play in a game between two NFC West opponents who are both dealing with several injuries to impactful starters.
With so many starters out, who should we target to score touchdowns? That's the question I'm here to answer. I'm targeting two players to find the end zone on Sunday. Let's dive into it.
49ers vs. Rams Touchdown Bets
- Jauan Jennings Anytime Touchdown (+210)
- Tyler Johnson Anytime Touchdown (+320)
Jauan Jennings Anytime Touchdown
Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and likely George Kittle are out for the San Francisco 49ers which leaves Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings as the two most likely pass-catchers for Brock Purdy to target. Jenning has already had nine targets this season, hauling in seven of them for 101 yards, the most amongst active receivers this game.
At +210 odds, he's a great bet to score against a Rams secondary that has allowed over nine yards per pass attempt through the first two weeks, the most in the NFL.
Tyler Johnson Anytime Touchdown
With both Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp out this week, Tyler Johnson and Demarcus Robinson are likely to be the top two targets for Matthew Stafford. You can either bet Robinson at +185 to score a touchdown or Johnson at +320. Considering Johnson has more receptions, seven to Robinsons' six, then I'm of the belief he has much better value.
It helps the 49ers secondary has been subpar so far this season. Johnson may have the best betting value on the board to score a touchdown.
