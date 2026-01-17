49ers vs. Seahawks Final Score Prediction for NFL Divisional Round (Big Spread in Seattle)

The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks face off for the third time this season. They split the two meetings in the regular season with the road team coming out on top, and now a trip to the NFC Championship Game is on the line.

The 49ers upset the Eagles in Philadelphia last week to set up this showdown in Seattle, while the Seahawks enjoyed their hard-earned bye week.

The oddsmakers have the Seahawks as decent home favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.

This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Divisional Round matchup.

49ers vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

49ers +7 (-102)

Seahawks -7 (-118)

Moneyline

49ers: +275

Seahawks: -345

Total

44.5 (Over -122/Under -109)

The spread has come down by an important half point since the odds opened for this one, and the total has dropped from 45.5 to 44.5 as well.

Which NFC West rival will advance to the NFC Championship Game?

49ers vs. Seahawks Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to Super Bowl 60 column:

I'm not denying the Seahawks are the better team, but a spread at over a touchdown seems a tad steep to me, even with George Kittle out for the 49ers.

I have some concerns for the Seahawks' offense that regressed in the second half of the season. They now rank 10th in offensive DVOA, 14th in EPA per play, and eighth in success rate. The 49ers rank second, sixth, and third in those three respective metrics. Sure, the Seahawks' defense is leagues above the 49ers, but is defense alone enough to justify this spread?

Let's remember, the Seahawks are led by a coach in Mike Macdonald, who is making his playoff debut, and a quarterback in Sam Darnold, who has been known to fail to deliver in big games. The 49ers are led by Brock Purdy and Kyle Shanahan, both of whom have the experience of making it to a Super Bowl.

I think this game will be closer than the spread indicates.

Pick: 49ers +7.5 (-110) via FanDuel

I completely agree with Iain here. This spread is way too big for a third game between divisional rivals, especially given how the first two games went.

Sure, Seattle won 13-3 in Week 18, but the 49ers won’t be held to three points here in the playoffs.

I think Seattle ultimately pulls this one out in a close, low-scoring game against the 49ers.

Final Score Prediction: Seahawks 20, 49ers 17

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

