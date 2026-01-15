49ers vs. Seahawks Odds Shift Towards San Francisco Ahead of Divisional Round

It appears the San Francisco 49ers are gaining some steam in the betting market ahead of Saturday night's divisional round matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

San Francisco opened as a 7.5-point road underdog in this matchup between division rivals, but it has since moved to a seven-point underdog in the odds at DraftKings. Per the latest betting splits from DraftKings, San Francisco has received 74 percent of the spread bets in this matchup and 44 percent of the bets on the moneyline.

As of Thursday morning, the 49ers are +270 to win this game, good for an implied probability of just 27.03 percent.

Saturday's matchup will be the third meeting of the season between these teams after they split their two regular season matchups. San Francisco won in Seattle in Week 1 by four points, but it dropped the Week 18 clash between these teams with the No. 1 seed in the NFC on the line.

The Seattle defense -- which ranks second in the NFL in EPA/Play this season -- held Brock Purdy and the vaunted San Francisco offense to just three points in a 13-3 win.

Despite that, bettors clearly believe that the 49ers can compete in this game, and that has contributed to the spread moving down by half a point. San Francisco only has one loss -- Week 18 against Seattle -- since Purdy returned from a toe injury, but it did lose star tight end George Kittle to a torn Achilles in the wild card round.

The odds for this game have moved all over the place, as the total dropped by a full point earlier in the week. The 49ers are going to close as pretty sizable underdogs in this matchup, but there seems to be a large part of the public that believes they'll at least cover in the divisional round.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

