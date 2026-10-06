49ers vs. Seahawks Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 5

We already knew that the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams would be two of the best teams in the NFL this season, but now the San Francisco 49ers have joined the mix, one of the three remaining undefeated teams through the first four weeks.

That makes this year's NFC West race a fascinating one, as it featured arguably the three best teams in the entire league. Week 5 will feature the first game between the 49ers and Seahawks this season, with the two teams sitting at a combined 7-1.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this marquee matchup.

49ers vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

49ers +3 (-120)

Seahawks -3 (+100)

Moneyline

49ers +130

Seahawks -155

Total

OVER 47.5 (-105)

UNDER 47.5 (-115)

49ers vs. Seahawks How to Watch

Date: Sunday, October 11

Time: 4:25 pm ET

Venue: Lumen Field

How to Watch (TV): FOX

49ers record: 4-0

Seahawks record: 3-1

49ers vs. Seahawks Betting Trends

The 49ers are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games between these two teams

The UNDER is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

49ers are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games

The OVER is 6-4 in the 49ers' last 10 games

Seahawks are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games

49ers vs. Seahawks Injury Reports

49ers Injury Report

Marques Sigle, S - Doubtful

Kyle Juszczyk, FB - Doubtful

James THompson Jr. - Out

Nick Bosa, DE - Out

Seahawks Injury Report

Leonard Williams, DT - Questionable

Jadarian Price, RB - Injured Reserve

Ty Okada, S - Questionable

Chazz Surratt, LB - Questionable

49ers vs. Seahawks Key Player to Watch

Brock Purdy, QB - San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy has launched himself into the NFL MVP race, sitting second on the odds list at +400, behind only Josh Allen. He leads the league in both adjusted EPA per play and success rate while also ranking ninth in completion percentage over expected. This will be one of his toughest tests of the season when he takes on the stout Seattle defense.

49ers vs. Seahawks Prediction and Best Bet

In the Week 5 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I made the case for taking the points with the 49ers as road underdogs:

In my opinion, the San Francisco 49ers have been the best team in the NFL through the first four weeks. They lead the league in DVOA, Net Yards per Play, EPA per Play, and success rate. To be fair, two of their four games have been against the Dolphins and the Cardinals, and now they have some injury issues to deal with heading into Week 5, in a tough game in Seattle.

With that being said, if you're going to give me a field goal's worth of points on who I think is the best team in the NFL, I'm going to take that bet 10 times out of 10.

The Seahawks continue to be exactly the team they've been dating back to last season, but it's too many points for me to lay in a game that I think is a true coin flip.

Pick: Seahawks -3 (+100) via DraftKings

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