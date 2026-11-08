76ers vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 8

Sunday’s NBA action opens up in Chicago, as the Chicago Bulls and rookie Caleb Wilson take on the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 76ers are off to a fast start this season, going 8-2 through 10 games, but they lost badly against the Cleveland Cavaliers in an NBA Cup matchup on Friday night.

Now, the 76ers are favored by 9.5 points on the road against the Bulls, who have just one win in the 2026-27 season and are dead last in the league in net rating.

The Sixers should have their entire starting five on Sunday, as Joel Embiid (probable) is the only one on the injury report. Meanwhile, the Bulls have listed Norman Powell, Nic Claxton and others as questionable for Sunday’s matinee matchup.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Eastern Conference clash.

76ers vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

76ers -9.5 (-105)

Bulls +9.5 (-115)

Moneyline

76ers: -420

Bulls: +329

Total

237.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

76ers vs. Bulls How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 8

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Venue: United Center

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA League Pass

76ers record: 8-2

Bulls record: 1-7

76ers vs. Bulls Injury Reports

76ers Injury Report

Dominick Barlow – out

Adem Bona – out

Joel Embiid – probable

Ariel Hukporti – out

Bulls Injury Report

Tobe Awaka – questionable

Nic Claxton – questionable

Zach Collins – out

Norman Powell – questionable

Jaylin Sellers – out

Jalen Smith – probable

Dailyn Swain – out

76ers vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets

76ers Best NBA Prop Bet

LeBron James OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-137)

In today’s best NBA props column , I shared why James is worth a look to reach his season average on the glass against Chicago:

LeBron James is averaging 7.4 rebounds on 11.0 rebound chances per game this season, and he has a great matchup on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls.

This season, Chicago is dead last in the league in opponent rebounds per game and 27th in rebound percentage, which should put James, Joel Embiid and some of the Sixers other frontcourt players in a good spot to clear their rebound props.

The four-time league MVP has seven or more rebounds in six of his eight games, including four in a row. While he may not push double-digit boards like he has a few times this season, James is undervalued with this prop set below his season average.

76ers vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick

The 76ers are heavily favored on the road on Sunday as they look to bounce back from Friday’s NBA Cup loss against Cleveland, and I’m buying them against a Chicago team that may be the worst in the NBA.

The Bulls are dead last in the league in net rating (minus-17.5) and have lost four of their last five games by at least 14 points. Chicago has the worst defensive rating in the NBA, which should help the 76ers get on track after posting the No. 21 offense in the league through the first few weeks of the season.

Philly may have lost on Friday, but it’s still 8-2 and 6-4 against the spread. The Sixers also have a top-five defensive rating, which should help them lock up a Bulls offense that is No. 28 in the league and 29th in effective field goal percentage.

This is a perfect bounce-back spot for Philly with the entire starting five expected to play.

Pick: 76ers -9.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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