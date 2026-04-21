76ers vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Playoffs Game 2

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics put on a clinic in Game 1 of their first-round series with the Philadelphia 76ers, scoring 123 points in a 32-point blowout win.

Boston is No. 2 in the odds to win the NBA Finals after winning Game 1, and it has by far the best odds of any Eastern Conference team to make the Finals.

Philly advanced to the playoffs with a play-in tournament win over the Orlando Magic, but it is facing an uphill battle in this series with Joel Embiid (appendectomy) still out of the lineup. Embiid’s status for the series is up in the air, and Philly lacked an offensive punch in Game 1 that it needs to compete with Boston’s elite attack.

The Sixers shot just 38.9 percent from the field and 17.4 percent from 3 in Game 1, and they’ll need to completely flip those numbers if they want to hang around in Game 2. Boston is favored by 13.5 points at home, making it the biggest favorite on the boards on Tuesday.

Let’s take a look at the latest odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for Game 2 of this first-round matchup.

76ers vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

76ers +13.5 (-110)

Celtics -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline

76ers: +575

Celtics: -850

Total

216.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

76ers vs. Celtics How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 21

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: TD Garden

How to Watch (TV): NBCSN/Peacock

Series: Boston leads 1-0

76ers vs. Celtics Injury Reports

76ers Injury Report

Tyrese Maxey – available

Joel Embiid – out

Celtics Injury Report

Ron Harper Jr. – probable

76ers vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets

Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet

Jayson Tatum OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-131)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Tatum is a great bet as a rebounder:

Jayson Tatum continued his elite postseason rebounding in Sunday’s Game 1, grabbing seven first-quarter rebounds and finishing with 11 boards in just over 32 minutes of action.

This is a continuation of his great rebounding since he returned from an Achilles injury in March. Tatum ended the regular season averaging 10.0 rebounds per game in 16 games, and he put up 10 games with double-digit rebounds.

With Joel Embiid (appendectomy) still out of the lineup, this Philly team is really shaky on the glass. During the regular season, the Sixers were 21st in rebound percentage and 22nd in the league in opponent rebounds per game.

Tatum is Boston’s best rebounder – even when Neemias Queta is in the game – and he’s shown that over the course of multiple playoff runs. Tatum has averaged 11.5, 9.7 and 10.5 rebounds per game in the last three postseasons, making him a worthwhile bet to reach 10 boards on Tuesday night.

76ers vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick

These teams combined for 217 or fewer points in three of their four regular season meetings, and Game 1 followed a similar trend, even though Boston hung 123 on a shaky Philly defense.

The total finished at 214 on Sunday, and I think we’ll see yet another low-scoring affair in Game 2 if Boston is able to dictate the pace.

Boston hit the UNDER in 52 of its 82 games during the regular season (the most in the NBA), and it ranked 30th in the league in pace and No. 1 in opponent points per game. That’s a perfect recipe for an UNDER, especially with Philly down Embiid.

The Sixers are likely going to shoot better than they did in Game 1 – 38.9 percent from the field and 17.4 percent from 3 – but Boston has now held Philly to 108 or fewer points in four straight meetings.

I’ll follow the UNDER trend with Boston looking to take a 2-0 series lead.

Pick: UNDER 216.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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