76ers vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 4

The Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons are the two best teams in the Eastern Conference so far this season, and the Pistons are the only team that has beaten Tyrese Maxey, LeBron James and Co.

The Sixers are coming off a 19-point win over Chicago on Monday where Maxey, Jaylen Brown and VJ Edgecombe all scored over 20 points. Philly also had Joel Embiid (originally questionable) for that matchup, and he’s listed as available on Wednesday.

Detroit has dropped just one of seven games this season even with starting center Jalen Duren (hamstring) dealing with an injury. Cade Cunningham remains one of the best all-around guards in the NBA, and the Pistons are looking to build on a 60-win 2025-26 season and take the next step in the 2026-27 campaign.

The Sixers haven't gotten rolling yet on offense this season, ranking 19th in offensive rating, which could be a scary sign for the rest of the league. Both of these teams are in the top three in the league in defensive rating, and they combined for just 199 points in Detroit’s road win earlier this season.

Can the Pistons pick up another win over Philly – this time at home?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet on, my prediction and more for this showdown between the two best teams in the East through two weeks.

76ers vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

76ers +2.5 (-114)

Pistons -2.5 (-106)

Moneyline

76ers: +110

Pistons: -130

Total

217.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

76ers vs. Pistons How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 4

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

76ers record: 7-1

Pistons record: 6-1

76ers vs. Pistons Injury Reports

76ers Injury Report

Dominick Barlow – out

Ariel Hukporti – out

Pistons Injury Report

Jalen Duren – out

Ugonna Onyenso – out

Isaac Jones – questionable

Isaiah Joe – out

Elijah Harkless – questionable

76ers vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets

76ers Best NBA Prop Bet

Tyrese Maxey OVER 23.5 Points (-117)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Maxey is undervalued even against the No. 1 defense in the league:

Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey is averaging 29.1 points per game this season while shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from beyond the arc.

The Sixers have just one loss heading into a tough matchup with the Detroit Pistons – the No. 1 defense in the NBA. Detroit beat Philly earlier this season, yet Maxey scored 29 points on 24 shots.

So far this season, the All-NBA guard has at least 26 points in every game, so this line feels like a gift, even against a tough Pistons defense. The Sixers have all five players in their starting lineup active tonight, but that hasn’t hurt Maxey’s shot attempts.

He’s averaging 20.4 field goal attempts per game, taking at least 18 in all but one matchup. I’ll gladly take him at this price since he’s pushing 30 points per game for the season.

76ers vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick

Even though the Sixers have all five of their starters expected to play in this game, I think we could see a low-scoring affair on Wednesday night.

As I mentioned, these teams combined for 199 points in their first meeting this season and are No. 1 (Detroit) and No. 3 (Philly) in defensive rating. They also rank in the bottom half in the league in pace with the Pistons (24th) really preferring to play slower games.

Detroit is allowing just 100.3 points per game this season (the best mark in the NBA) while the Sixers are second in scoring defense at 105.1 points per night. Embiid’s rim protection is actually very helpful for a Sixers team that is really thin at the center position this season.

The UNDER has hit in six of the 76ers’ eight games and four of the Pistons’ seven games. Oddsmakers have adjusted Philly’s totals in recent games due to their slow start in terms of offensive efficiency, but I’m willing to bet on Detroit’s elite defense to keep the UNDER trend going.

Pick: UNDER 217.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .