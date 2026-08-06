Aces vs. Fever Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Thursday, Aug. 6

A marquee matchup kicks off Thursday’s action in the WNBA, as the Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark host the Las Vegas Aces and A’ja Wilson.

This game features multiple MVP candidates in Wilson (the favorite), Clark (third in the odds) and Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (fifth in the odds), as well as two teams jockeying for a top spot in the standings.

The Aces currently hold the No. 2 seed in the W, but they are just two games ahead of the No. 5-seeded Fever, who are looking to bounce back from a loss to the No. 1-seeded Lynx. Indiana has won seven of its last 10 games and has been back and forth with Atlanta for the best record by an Eastern Conference team.

This season, the Aces have thrived on the road, going 12-4 in 16 games including a 22-point win over Atlanta on Monday. So, it shouldn’t be too shocking that they’re favored in this matchup in Indy.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this showdown between two WNBA Finals contenders.

Aces vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Aces -1.5 (-110)

Fever +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Aces: -120

Fever: +100

Total

194.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Aces vs. Fever How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Aug. 6

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Aces record: 21-9

Fever record: 19-11

Aces vs. Fever Injury Reports

Aces Injury Report

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus – out

Fever Injury Report

Aliyah Boston – probable

Caitlin Clark – probable

Damiris Dantas – out

Aces vs. Fever Best WNBA Prop Bets

Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet

Kelsey Mitchell OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-174)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Mitchell is a great prop target against Las Vegas:

Mitchell has been on a tear from beyond the arc, hitting three or more shots from deep in 14 consecutive games and 16 of her last 17.

During that 17-game stretch, Mitchell is hitting a ridiculous 50.8 percent of her shots from deep, averaging 3.7 makes on 7.3 attempts per game. She’s now shooting 43.8 percent from 3 for the season, shaking off what was a slow start in 2026.

Now, she takes on a Las Vegas team that has been pretty average at defending the 3-ball, ranking ninth in opponent 3s made per game and eighth in opponent 3-point percentage. Mitchell is 3-of-9 and 3-of-8 from 3 in her two meetings with the Aces this season.

As long as the volume remains the same for the Fever guard, it’s impossible to fade her at this number during this hot streak. If you’re looking for a better payout, you can take her to make four 3-pointers, but I’ll stick with the bet that has a 94 percent hit rate over her last 17 games.

Aces vs. Fever Prediction and Pick

The Aces have struggled mightily against Indiana, losing 16 points back on July 5 (without Wilson) and 34 points on July 12.

Both of those games were played in Las Vegas, where the Aces actually have a worse record than on the road, but I can’t get behind them as favorites in this matchup.

Over their last 10 games, both of these teams have net ratings in the top five in the league, but the Fever had a lengthy winning streak before losing to the Lynx on Sunday. Indiana has a plus-10.4 net rating at home in 2026, winning 11 of 16 games.

Las Vegas’ recent win over Atlanta was impressive, but the Fever and their 3-point shooting (No. 2 in 3s made and 3-point percentage) has been an issue for the Aces. Plus, Las Vegas has scored less than 80 points in both of the meetings between these teams, including the second matchup where Wilson scored 20 points.

I’ll take the points with Indy as it looks to sweep this regular season series.

Pick: Fever +1.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .