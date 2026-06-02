Aces vs. Sparks Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces have played the Los Angeles Sparks twice already in the 2026 season, but now the stakes are even higher on June 2.

These teams will square off in a WNBA Commissioner’s Cup clash on Tuesday, and the Aces are favored on the road to take a 2-1 lead in their season series.

Las Vegas won the first meeting between these teams by 27 points, but a 38-point game from Kelsey Plum on May 23 helped the Sparks even the season series. After a slow start, Los Angeles is now 4-4 in the 2026 campaign, though Plum (ankle) has been ruled out for this matchup.

The defending WNBA champion Aces are looking to become the second team in WNBA history to win a second Commissioner’s Cup, and a win over Golden State on Sunday valued Wilson and company into the No. 3 seed in the league.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this battle between two Western Conference foes.

Aces vs. Sparks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Aces -7.5 (-112)

Sparks +7.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Aces: -310

Sparks: +250

Total

175.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Aces vs. Sparks How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 2

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Crypto.com Arena

How to Watch (TV): Spectrum Sports Network, Vegas 34, WNBA League Pass

Aces record: 5-3

Sparks record: 4-4

Aces vs. Sparks Injury Reports

Aces Injury Report

Chennedy Carter -- questionable

Dana Evans -- out

Jewell Loyd -- questionable

Sparks Injury Report

Kelsey Plum -- out

Aces vs. Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bets

Aces Best WNBA Prop Bet

A’ja Wilson OVER 24.5 Points (-126)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Wilson could have a big game against L.A.:

Aces star A’ja Wilson is averaging 24.8 points per game in the 2026 season while shooting 52.1 percent from the field and 60.0 percent from 3 (albeit on limited attempts).

The reigning league MVP has taken 20 or more shots in three games in a row, scoring 28 points on 11-of-22 shooting against one of the best defenses in the league in the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday.

Wilson scored 24 points in her last meeting with the Sparks, who rank fifth in the W in pace and dead last in defensive rating this season. I expect the superstar forward to dominate offensively, especially if she continues to put up around 20 shot attempts.

Aces vs. Sparks Prediction and Pick

Las Vegas dominated the Sparks in the first meeting between these teams, and it’s coming off an impressive road win against Golden State before this Commissioner’s Cup opener.

The Sparks are not a dangerous team without Plum, losing on the road to the WNBA’s worst team – the Connecticut Sun – in their last game.

Los Angeles has the worst defensive rating in the WNBA, and that is a major issue when you’re without your leading scorer. Meanwhile, Las Vegas has jumped to fifth in the league in net rating, fourth in offensive rating and third in effective field goal percentage, improving to 5-1 on the road in the process.

Wilson and Co. should be able to cover on the road on Tuesday night.

Pick: Aces -7.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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