Aces vs. Tempo Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Monday, July 20

A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces have dropped to the No. 3 seed in the WNBA after losing to the Indiana Fever on July 12, and they’ll play their first game in over a week on Monday night against the Toronto Tempo.

The Aces have been off since that July 12 loss, giving them a break before the WNBA All-Star Game this coming weekend. Las Vegas is still an impressive 17-7 in 2026, including a 10-2 mark on the road.

So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Aces are favored on the road against the Tempo, who have won just six of 15 games at home and are currently five games under .500. Toronto has been without guards Kiki Rice and Brittney Sykes for a few weeks, and that has certainly lowered the team’s ceiling as a potential playoff contender.

Toronto sits in 10th in the WNBA in net rating and has the worst defensive rating in the league coming into Monday’s matchup. That’s a major concern against an Aces team that is No. 3 in offensive rating and has two of the best scorers in the league in Wilson and Jackie Young.

Oddsmakers have set the Aces as double-digit favorites in this game, but can they cover?

Here’s a look at the latest odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this interconference showdown.

Aces vs. Tempo Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Aces 11.5 (-102)

Tempo +11.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Aces: -575

Tempo: +425

Total

183.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Aces vs. Tempo How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 20

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Coca-Cola Coliseum

How to Watch (TV): Peacock/NBCSN

Aces record: 17-7

Tempo record: 10-15

Aces vs. Tempo Injury Reports

Aces Injury Report

Kierstan Bell – out

Mai Yamamoto – out

Tempo Injury Report

Kiki Rice – out

Nyara Sabally – out

Brittney Sykes – out

Aces vs. Tempo Best WNBA Prop Bets

Aces Best WNBA Prop Bet

A’ja Wilson OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-137)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Wilson is my top prop target:

Leading WNBA MVP candidate A’ja Wilson is averaging 9.8 rebounds per game in the 2026 season, and she has a perfect matchup on Monday night against a Toronto team that has struggled on the boards in 2026.

The Tempo rank dead last in the WNBA in rebound percentage, and they are 12th in the league in opponent rebounds per game, allowing over 35 per night.

Wilson enters this game with 10 or more boards in four games in a row, and she’s picked up at least nine rebounds in her last eight appearances. The four-time league MVP has double-digit boards in 12 of her 22 games in 2026, and she’s coming off back-to-back seasons (2024 and 2025) where she averaged at least 10.2 rebounds per game.

Given the matchup, I think Wilson keeps her streak going on Monday, especially since the Tempo are down a key frontcourt piece in Nyara Sabally.

Aces vs. Tempo Prediction and Pick

The Aces have been an elite road team in 2026, going 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 straight up.

Meanwhile, the Tempo have slipped to 2-4 against the spread as home underdogs in 2026, and they’re now five games under .500 after dropping seven of their last 10. Toronto can really score the ball (it ranks seventh in offensive rating and fifth in effective field goal percentage), but it has struggled to get stops all season, allowing 92.3 points per game.

That won’t cut it against an Aces team that is third in the W in both points per game and offensive rating, even though Las Vegas is a middling defense (eighth in defensive rating) so far in 2026.

The Aces have an average scoring margin of plus-7.3 on the road this season, and I could see this game getting out of hand with three key rotation pieces – Rice, Sykes and Sabally – all out of the lineup for Toronto.

Pick: Aces -11.5 (-102 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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