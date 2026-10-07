Aces vs. Valkyries Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet WNBA Semifinals Game 2

The No. 1 defense in the WNBA flexed its muscle in Game 1 of the WNBA Semifinals, as the Golden State Valkyries held the Las Vegas Aces to just 60 points in a home win.

Golden State had a first-round scare against the No. 7-seeded Dallas Wings, but the No. 2 seed is now favored to upset the defending champion Aces in the semifinals. The Valkyries are favored in Game 2 against the No. 3 seed and are the No. 2 choice in the odds to win the WNBA Finals, behind only the Atlanta Dream.

A’ja Wilson and the Aces also needed three games to get past their first-round opponent (the Indiana Fever), and they struggled to get things going in Game 1 with Jewell Loyd (doubtful for Game 2) exiting that matchup early.

Las Vegas was the favorite to win the title entering the semifinals but it slipped all the way back to +320 in the latest odds at the best betting sites .

Slowing down Gabby Williams will be a key for Las Vegas after the former UConn star scored 25 points and dished out five dimes in a low-scoring Game 1.

Can she lead the Valkyries to a 2-0 series lead before things shift to Las Vegas for Game 3?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Wednesday’s semifinal showdown.

Aces vs. Valkyries Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Aces +1.5 (-115)

Valkyries -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Aces: -102

Valkyries: -118

Total

156.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Aces vs. Valkyries How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 7

Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Center

How to Watch (TV): Peacock, NBCSN

Series: Golden State leads 1-0

Aces vs. Valkyries Injury Reports

Aces Injury Report

Dana Evans – doubtful

NaLyssa Smith – out

Jewell Loyd -- doubtful

Stephanie Talbot -- questionable

Valkyries Injury Report

None to report

Aces vs. Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bet

Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bet

Gabby Williams 18+ Points (-165)

Valkyries wing Gabby Williams has been terrific to open the postseason, and that carried into Game 1 of this series. Williams finished with 25 points on 9-of-18 shooting, 11 rebounds and five dimes to power the Valkyries to a win.

In the first round against Dallas, Williams had 20, 36 and 19 points, taking at least 16 shots in every game. For the series, Williams shot 46.4 percent from the field and 43.5 percent from 3 while taking 18.7 field goal attempts per game.

During the regular season, Williams had two games with 20 or more points (one with 27) against the Aces, and she had arguably her best game against them in 2026 in Game 1.

The usage for the former UConn star has made betting on her extremely easy, as she’s taking over 18 shots per game in the playoffs. I expect her to reach this line again in Game 2.

Aces vs. Valkyries Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I expect Las Vegas to even this series in Game 2:

I entered this series picking the Aces to advance, and I’m not going to completely abandon that pick despite a shaky Game 1 showing on offense.

Las Vegas held the Valkyries in check as well, and I think there’s a bounce-back game coming from Wilson and the defending champs.

Let’s not forget, the Aces have owned the Valkyries in the regular season, going 3-0 straight up with wins by 19, five and 10. They’ve also only lost two total games (including Game 1) since Golden State joined the W as an expansion team in the 2025 season.

Golden State’s offense is the best in the league in the playoffs, but that wasn’t the case in the regular season when it finished seventh in offensive rating and 12th in effective field goal percentage. Regression is going to come at some point, and I like the fact that the Aces have shifted to underdogs in Game 2.

Las Vegas was 16-6 on the road in the regular season, and it had the No. 2 offense in the league. I don’t expect another dud from the defending champs in what should be a long semifinal series.

Pick: Aces Moneyline (-102 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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