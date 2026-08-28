AFC South Division Odds for 2026 Season (Can Texans Take Back Title From Jaguars?)

The Jacksonville Jaguars turned their fortunes around last season, going from 4-13 to 13-4 to win the AFC South for the second time this decade. They also won it in 2022 and in 2017 before that.

The Houston Texans were going for the division three-peat last year, and although they improved from 10-7 to 12-5, they couldn’t catch the Jaguars for the AFC South title.

Who will take the AFC South this season?

Let’s take a look at the AFC South division odds ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

AFC South Division Odds for 2026 NFL Season

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Houston Texans: +110

Jacksonville Jaguars: +245

Indianapolis Colts: +380

Tennessee Titans: +800

The Texans are the clear top team in this division, at least in terms of the odds. Houston’s +110 odds imply a 47.62% chance of winning the AFC South.

And it makes sense. Houston has been the most consistent team in the division over the last three years, and it's in good hands with C.J. Stroud under center.

The Jaguars are looking to claw their way to the top again, though. They’ve been unable to find much success in recent years, and their +245 odds imply just a 28.99% chance of repeating as division champions.

It looked like the Colts had a good chance of competing for their first division crown since 2014 last year, but their second-half collapse ended those hopes. They’re being given a fighting chance, though, with +380 implying just over a 20% chance of taking the division.

And then we have the Titans, who finished 3-14 in each of the last two seasons, and were in the basement the year prior at a 6-11 record.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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