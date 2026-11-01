Is A.J. Brown Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Patriots vs. Dolphins in NFL Week 8)

New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown missed time in practice with ankle and knee issues in the lead up to Week 8, and he's was officially listed questionable for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

However, New England downgraded the star receiver to OUT on Saturday.

AJ Brown (ankle, knee), TreVeyon Henderson (illness) downgraded to out for Week 8. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 31, 2026

Brown hasn't practiced a ton in recent seasons due to a knee condition, and he already missed several weeks in the 2026 season after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 1.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said that the team will see where Brown is at before heading to Miami for Sunday's AFC East showdown, and it's clear Brown did not improve enough to play in Week 8.

This season, Brown has 20 targets from Drake Maye, but he's caught just nine passes for 101 yards and doesn't have a score. Brown played over 90 percent of the snaps on Thursday night in Week 7, but it appears his knee hasn't responded well since then.

Patriots de facto general manager Eliot Wolf has admitted that the team knows that Brown has a degnerative knee issue, yet the medical staff still signed off on making a trade for the star receiver.

With the star receiver unable to go, Demario Douglas, Efton Chism III and Kyle Williams will take the reins at receiver with Mack Hollins and Romeo Doubs on injured reserve.

Here's a look at how to bet on the Patriots in the prop market in Week 8 of the 2026 season.

Best Patriots Prop Bet vs. Dolphins in NFL Week 8

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Demario Douglas OVER 3.5 Receptions (-107)

Someone has to catch the ball for the Patriots in Week 8, and Douglas is now the top receiver on the depth chart with Brown, Hollins and Doubs all out.

This season, Douglas has 34 targets, 23 receptions, 256 yards and three scores, registering four or more catches in three games. Two of those games have come in the last three weeks, so Douglas' role is already expanding even with Brown in the lineup.

The former sixth-round pick could see a major workload against a Miami defense that is dead last in the NFL in EPA/Pass this season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .