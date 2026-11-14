Is A.J. Brown Playing Sunday? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Patriots vs. Lions in NFL Week 10)

New England Patriots star receiver A.J. Brown has been banged up all season long, missing six of the team's first nine games, including the last two weeks.

Brown is dealing with a knee issue at the moment after missing multiple games with an ankle injury that he suffered in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks.

After being ruled out against Miami and Green Bay the last two weeks, Brown is officially questionable for Sunday's game in Munich against the Detroit Lions.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Brown has a "good chance" to play in Week 10, a positive sign after he was ruled out on Friday last week before the Green Bay game. The Patriots could use Brown in the lineup with Romeo Doubs also banged up with a shoulder injury.

AJ Brown questionable with a good chance to play... https://t.co/6dNpEVebF9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 13, 2026

If Brown is able to play on Sunday, it would be a major boost to Drake Maye and the rest of this New England offense. The Patriots have a bye in Week 11, so Brown would get some extra recovery time after this game.

Brown has not been himself this season, dropping several passes in his limited action, but he's still a downfield threat that could torch a Detroit defense that has allowed the third-most passing yards in the NFL this season. Overall, Brown has nine catches on 20 targets for 101 yards in his three games this season.

Even though the star wideout may make his return on Sunday in Munich, there is another Patriot that I'm targeting in the prop market in Week 10.

Best Patriots Prop Bet vs. Lions in NFL Week 10

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Mack Hollins Anytime TD (+255)

The Patriots are extremely banged up at wide receiver, but veteran Mack Hollins returned from injured reserve in Week 9 and immediately made an impact.

Hollins played 68.3 percent of the snaps for New England, catching three of his six targets for 36 yards and a score. The former fourth-round pick has 18 catches in five games, playing well over half (64.3 percent) of the Patriots’ offensive snaps in the games he’s appeared in.

The Lions have struggled against the pass all season, allowing the second-most yards and the third-most passing scores (18) in 2026. So, I don’t mind taking a shot on Hollins at +255, especially since New England’s receiver room doesn’t have a true No. 1 if Brown sits.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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