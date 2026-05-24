Is Ajay Mitchell Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Thunder vs. Spurs Game 4)

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell appeared to get banged up at the end of Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, but he was not listed on the injury report ahead of Game 3.

Then, Mitchell exited Game 3 early, and he’s officially listed as outfor Game 4 with a calf strain. Depending upon the severity, Mitchell could miss multiple weeks with this injury.

Ajay Mitchell (calf) listed out for Sunday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) May 23, 2026

The Thunder also have star forward Jalen Williams listed as questionable on Sunday night.

Mitchell has put together a strong postseason, as he averaged over 20 points per game as a starter during the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers matchups. However, he’s scored just 16 points in the Western Conference Finals.

The Spurs defense has given the former second-round pick some issues, and it's possible he could miss multiple games in this series.

With Mitchell ruled out I’m eyeing a Thunder bench guard to step up on Sunday night after he had a huge Game 3.

Here’s a look at my favorite player prop for OKC in Game 4 of this series.

Best Thunder Prop Bet vs. Spurs in Game 4

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jared McCain OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-188)

McCain has been an unsung hero for the Thunder in this series, and he scored 24 points in Game 3, taking over as the No. 1 option off the bench.

A plus shooter, McCain has gotten a ton of 3s off in the last two games, going 3-for-9 in Game 2 and 2-for-10 in Game 3.

While that’s not incredibly efficient, McCain is shooting 41.3 percent from deep in the playoffs after shooting 38.5 percent from 3 in the regular season. He’s made multiple 3-pointers in five of his last seven playoff games, and he could have an expanded role if Ajay Mitchell or Jalen Williams ends up sitting out in Game 4.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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