AL Cy Young Odds: Cam Schlittler, Dylan Cease Dueling Ahead of the Pack

The AL Cy Young Award betting market has seen a shakeup since the preseason due to injuries. Tarik Skubal and Garrett Crochet are nowhere to be found in the odds, with the current favorites entering the season as longshots.

Cam Schlitter and Dylan Cease are currently the two favorites, and it might just be a two-horse race the rest of the way.

Let’s take a look at some of the 2026 AL Cy Young Odds at the All-Star break.

2026 AL Cy Young Odds at All-Star break

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Cam Schlittler: +120

Dylan Cease: +145

Drew Rasmussen: +1100

Joe Ryan: +2200

Jacob deGrom: +2500

Logan Gilbert: +3000

Gavin Williams: +4500

Sonny Gray: +4500

Bryan Woo: +5000

Ranger Suarez: +5000

Tarik Skubal: +6000

Cam Schlittler hasn’t wasted any time showing off his dominant stuff in the major leagues. He broke onto the scene late last season, and he’s only gotten better since then. The Yankees ace is 9-5 with a 2.05 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 118.2 innings. He deserves to be the AL Cy Young favorite at the break.

Dylan Cease is right behind him, though. The All-Star Game starter is 6-4 with a 2.56 ERA and 148 strikeouts in just 98.1 innings so far this season. He’s thriving in his first season in Toronto, although his undeserving so-so record could deter some voters.

Drew Rasmussen was making a solid case for the AL Cy Young before allowing 11 runs in 7.1 innings across his last two starts. He’s now 7-5 with a 3.26 ERA, and has just 98 strikeouts in 99.1 innings

Gavin Williams has an interesting case of his own. He is currently 10-4, so he could end up leading the AL in wins, but he also has a 3.81 ERA for Cleveland. The right-hander is third in the league with 134 strikeouts in 113.1 innings, though.

Speaking of a high win count, Sonny Gray leads the league with an 11-1 record, but has just 85 strikeouts in 95.2 innings. Still, if he can become the first 20-game winner since 2023, and first in the AL since 2019, he could take some votes away from the top guys.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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