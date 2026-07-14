AL Rookie of the Year Odds: Kevin McGonigle Ahead of Munetaka Murakami at All-Star Break

The AL Rookie of the Year market has been an interesting one in the first half of the season.

While Kevin McGonigle has emerged as the favorite, there are a handful of players who could put together a few good months to take the crown at season’s end.

Let’s take a look at some of the AL Rookie of the Year odds at the All-Star break.

2026 AL Rookie of the Year Odds at All-Star Break

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Kevin McGonigle: -245

Munetaka Murakami: +700

Samuel Basallo: +1800

Kazuma Okamoto: +1800

Carter Jensen: +3000

Travis Bazzana: +3000

Chase DeLauter: +3000

Parker Messick: +3000

Payton Tolle: +4000

Sam Antonacci: +4000

While McGonigle is the favorite, there are nine other players with odds shorter than 50-1, and five more rookies with odds shorter than 100-1.

McGonigle has been doing it all for the Tigers. He’s played in 93 games, racking up 99 hits to lead all AL rookies. He’s flashed some power with eight home runs while stealing 11 bases to boot, all while batting .283 with an .812 OPS. There isn’t really a hole in his game, at least not yet.

You can never be sure how a foreign player coming to the majors is going to perform, but Munetaka Murakami has been great in his rookie season. The Japanese slugger has 20 home runs and 42 RBI with a .911 OPS in 60 games. He was forced to miss over a month due to injury before returning last week. If he can get the power going, home runs may ultimately win out here.

The same goes for Kazuma Okamoto, who has a rookie-leading 22 home runs and 62 RBI in 93 games for the Blue Jays. However, his .239 average and .488 OPS may sink his case.

Samuel Basallo is among the rookies with relatively shorter odds, but I don’t see his path to winning. He’s batting .248 and although 16 home runs are impressive, he’s not going to catch Murakami or Okamoto in that category.

McGonigle probably could be an even bigger favorite at -245 at this juncture. As long as he keeps things up and stays healthy, he’ll win AL Rookie of the Year. I’m interested in seeing how Murakami fares in his return from injury, though, and he could be worth a shot at 7-1.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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