AL West Division Odds: Mariners and Rangers Battling for Supremacy in Wild West

The American League West only has one team over .500 at the All-Star Break. The Texas Rangers are barely above that mark at 49-47, and they’re just ahead of the Seattle Mariners at 48-49.

You can never count out the Houston Astros, who are 3.0 games back, and the Athletics are still just 8.0 games back despite being 14 games under .500.

Let’s take a look at the AL West division odds at the All-Star break.

AL West Odds at All-Star Break

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Seattle Mariners: -110

Texas Rangers: +150

Houston Astros: +550

Athletics: +5000

Los Angeles Angels: +25000

The Mariners and Rangers are the two teams to watch in the AL West right now.

Seattle has a strong pitching staff led by Bryce Miller and his 2.18 ERA, and the Mariners’ bats have done enough to keep them in games with six players slugging double-digit homers at the break.

It’s a bit surprising that the Rangers have been able to hold the division lead into the All-Star break. Jacob deGrom is their only starting pitcher with an ERA under 4.00, and their bats haven’t been that great either.

A 1.5-game lead is practically nothing with nearly half of the season to go, and the Mariners are only getting better. Seattle has also shown that it’s willing to buy at the trade deadline.

The Astros are still hanging around thanks to Yordan Alvarez’s monster first half. The AL MVP favorite has 31 home runs with a .318 average and 1.059 OPS, and Christian Walker has 20 home runs through 96 games as well.

The pitching staff is where things get shaky for Houston, as Peter Lambert is the only qualified starter with an ERA under 4.30. Luckily, Hunter Brown is 1-0 with a 3.57 ERA in seven starts since returning from injury.

The Athletics definitely have the bats to keep up in a division like the AL West, but they’re only remotely in it because of the slow first half for Seattle and Texas. I can’t see the A’s making a run in the second half.

Unlock $100 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $200 in bonus bets no matter what.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.