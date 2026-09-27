Is Alec Pierce Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Texans vs. Colts in NFL Week 3)

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce aggravated a heel injury in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs, and he's now expected to miss an extend period of time for the Colts, who play the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Pierce was placed on injured reserve earlier this week, knocking him out for at least four games, and it appears he could miss six weeks or more with the injury, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler: Colts hope Alec Pierce (heel) will miss about 4-6 weeks but it's "possible" he'll need a little more time. pic.twitter.com/j5hfiMJ295 — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 23, 2026

This is a brutal blow to the Colts' passing game, especially since they traded away Michael Pittman Jr. in the offseason after giving Pierce a major extension. The Colts also moved on from a high draft pick in Adonai Mitchell last trade deadline to acquire Sauce Gardner from the New York Jets.

Pierce's injury leaves Josh Downs as the No. 1 receiver for Indy, which will also have 2025 first-round pick Tyler Warren as a key piece of the passing game. Downs had a strong showing againt Kansas City, catching seven passes for 72 yards.

Through two games in 2026, Pierce caught five of his seven targets for 72 yards, though he made just one catch against the Chiefs before exiting.

Here's a look at my favorite player prop for the Indy passing game in this Week 3 battle between two AFC South squads.

Best Colts Prop Bet vs. Texans in NFL Week 3

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Josh Downs OVER 4.5 Receptions (-129)

Downs was targeted nine times by Daniel Jones in Week 2, catching seven of those passes to pace the Indy offense. He's received 13 targets through two games while playing 85.7 percent of the team's snaps.

I expect Downs' role to increase in a big way with Pierce out, even though they are very different players. Pierce is much more of a downfield threat than Downs, but the Colts need at least one receiver they can rely on for steady targets.

Houston has an elite defense that was No. 1 in the NFL in EPA/Play last season, but I think this prop is a little low for Downs, especially if the Colts fall behind on Sunday. If he pushes double-digit targets against, Downs should clear this line in Week 3.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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