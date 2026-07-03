Alexandra Eala vs. Iga Swiatek Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Round 3

Iga Swiatek is trying to become the first women's repeat winner at Wimbledon since Serena Williams in 2015 and 2016. She's started off her title defense in great form, advancing to the third round with relative ease.

Now, she's set to take on 29-seed Alexandra Eala. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Saturday's match.

Alexandra Eala vs. Iga Swiatek Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Alexandra Eala +270

Iga Swiatek -345

Total

20.5 (Over -126/Under -108)

Alexandra Eala vs. Iga Swiatek How to Watch

Date: Saturday, July 4

Time: 10:00 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlimited

Alexandra Eala vs. Iga Swiatek: History and Wimbledon Performance

These two have faced each other twice, with each winning once. The most recent match was a Round of 64 showdown at the 2025 Madrid Open. Swiatek won that match 46 64 62.

Alexandra Eala

Alexandra Eala is one of the better young tennis players in the world. The 21-year-old has already posted her best Grand Slam finish by making it to the third round. A win against Swiatek would be a monumental victory for her career. She defeated Renata Zarazua and Maya Joint in the first two rounds.

Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek's best finish at Wimbledon was a 2023 quarterfinal appearance before winning it all last year. She has a 78% career win rate at this tournament. She defeated Taylor Townsend and Karolina Pliskova in the first two rounds.

Alexandra Eala vs. Iga Swiatek Prediction and Best Bet

Eala already has a win against Swiatek under her belt, and she's had some impressive performances of late, including making it to the semifinals at the Berlin Open last month. It's also interesting to note that Swiatek needed three sets to get past Townsend in the opening round.

Swiatek certainly deserves to be a significant favorite and will likely win this match, but I think there's some value on Eala to steal at least one set. She has already done it against Swiatek twice before.

Pick: Alexandra Eala To Win At Least One Set: Yes -110 via FanDuel

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