Is Alvin Kamara Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Saints vs. Giants in NFL Week 6)

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (back) is officially listed as questionable for Week 6 of the 2026 season against the New York Giants.

After missing Week 1 of the 2026 campaign, Kamara has played a limited role in the last four games for New Orleans.

Chris Olave (illness), Alvin Kamara (back) questionable for Week 6. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 16, 2026

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Kamara is expected to suit up in Week 6.

Rap: Chris Olave (illness), Alvin Kamara (back) expected to play Week 6. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 18, 2026

The veteran running back has 28 carries for 86 yards and two scores across four games, reeling in 13 of his 16 targets for an additional 41 yards. Kamara is no longer the three-down work horse that he was earlier in his career, but he's been thrust into a decent role with the Saints banged up at running back.

If Kamara is unable to play, Kendre Miller and CJ Donaldson will handle the majority of the workload for the Saints out of the backfield. New Orleans is already down starter Travis Etiene Jr. (injured reserve), and Kamara played just 26.7 percent of the offensive snaps in Week 5.

Through four games, the veteran back has played just 32.2 percent of the Saints' offensive snaps, and he saw less than 10 touches in a game for the first time in Week 5.

Since Kamara only handled five touches in Week 5, it makes him a risky player to consider in the prop market against the Giants.

Here's a look at the SI Betting team's favorite prop play for this Week 6 battle.

Best Saints Prop Bet vs. Giants in NFL Week 6

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Earlier this week, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared his favorite prop plays for this game, and he's backing Tyler Warren, who is also questionable against the Giants with an illness:

Chris Olave 81+ Receiving Yards (-110)

The Saints may not be having a great season, but Chris Olave certainly is. He's second in the entire NFL in receiving yards with 537, good for 107.4 per game. Despite that, his total is set at just 80.5 for a game against a Giants defense that ranks 23rd in the league in opponent dropback EPA.

Expect another strong performance by Olave.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .