Saints vs. Giants Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 6

The New York Giants have gotten off to a surprising 3-1-1 start to the NFL season, and now they have a very real chance to improve to 4-1-1 in Week 7 when they host the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints have stumbled out of the gates with a 1-4 record, but they are still very much alive in the NFC South and can get back in the mix with a win on Sunday.

You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'll break down three of my favorite prop bets for this NFC showdown.

Saints vs. Giants Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Isaiah Likely 6+ Receptions (+111)

Chris Olave 81+ Receiving Yards (-110)

Devaughn Vele Anytime Touchdown (+310)

Isaiah Likely 6+ Receptions (+111)

In the Week 6 edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I ranked Isaiah Likely to reach six receptions as my best prop for this week:

Isaiah Likely has had an unbelievable start to his season for the New York Giants. He has already racked up 33 receptions, the sixth-most receptions amongst all NFL pass-catchers and the most amongst all tight ends across the league. He and the Giants will now face a Saints team that has allowed opposing tight ends to haul in 36 catches this year, the third-most amongst all teams. That should set Likely up for yet another big game on Sunday.

Chris Olave 81+ Receiving Yards (-110)

The Saints may not be having a great season, but Chris Olave certainly is. He's second in the entire NFL in receiving yards with 537, good for 107.4 per game. Despite that, his total is set at just 80.5 for a game against a Giants defense that ranks 23rd in the league in opponent dropback EPA.

Expect another strong performance by Olave.

Devaughn Vele Anytime Touchdown (+310)

Olave may be the focal point of the Saints' passing attack, but it's Devaughn Vele who has more touchdowns this season, with two. He's second on the team in both targets (36) and receptions (25), so I'm surprised to see him available at north of 3-1 to score his second touchdown of the season this week.

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