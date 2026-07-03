Amanda Anisimova vs. Madison Keys Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Round 3

Amanada Anisimova made it all the way to the Wimbledon final last year, before losing to Iga Swiatek. She's looking to make another run in this year's edition of the tournament.

She has a tough match ahead of her in the third round when she takes on Madison Keys.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this marquee match.

Amanda Anisimova vs. Madison Keys Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Amanda Anisimova +136

Madison Keys -164

Total

22.5 (Over -104/Under -128)

Amanda Anisimova vs. Madison Keys How to Watch

Date: Saturday, July 4

Time: 10:00 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlimited

Amanda Anisimova vs. Madison Keys: History and Wimbledon Performance

These two have faced each other once before. Anisimova defeated Keys in the round-robin stage of last year's WTA Finals.

Amanda Anisimova

Anisimova made it to the final of last year's edition of Wimbledon. She has a 73% career win rate at this tournament, her best of the four Grand Slams. This year, she has defeated Lina Gjorcheska and Sofia Kenin in the first two rounds.

Madison Keys

Madison Keys has a 71% career win rate at Wimbledon, but is still seeking her first semifinal appearance. Her best finish was a quarterfinal appearance in 2023. Her wins in the first two rounds this year came against Kayla Day and Katie Swan.

Amanda Anisimova vs. Madison Keys Prediction and Best Bet

Amanda Anisimova is in the midst of a slump, but the betting market still treats her like she belongs in the upper echelon of athletes in this tournament. She has recent losses to the likes of Victoria Mboko, Belinda Bencic, Diane Parry, and Iva Jovic. I'm going to continue to sell some stock in Anisimova until she returns to form.

The opposite is true for Keys, who's coming off a win at the Lexus Eastbourne Open.

I'll back Keys as the favorite in this match.

Pick: Madison Keys -164 via FanDuel

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