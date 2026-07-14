American League vs. National League 2026 All-Star Game Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game is here.

After Jordan Walker took down Kyle Schwarber to win the Home Run Derby on Monday night, the All-Star festivities conclude with the actual All-Star Game tonight.

It can be tough to find an edge betting-wise in any sort of All-Star competitions, so tread lightly.

Let’s take a look at the 2026 MLB All-Star Game odds, as well as my prediction and a prop bet for tonight’s contest.

2026 All-Star Game Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

American League +1.5 (-185)

National League -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline

American League +110

National League -135

Total

7.5 (Over -120/Under -105)

2026 All-Star Game Probable Pitchers

American League: Dylan Cease (6-4, 2.56 ERA)

National League: Cristopher Sanchez (11-4, 2.62 ERA)

Toronto Blue Jays starter Dylan Cease earned the nod in the All-Star Game after a dominant first half. This is his first All-Star Game appearance, and he’s the first Blue Jay to start the Midsummer Classic since Roy Halladay in 2009.

Philadelphia Phillies starter Cristopher Sanchez will take the mound in his home stadium. This is his second time at the All-Star Game, representing the Phillies in 2024 before getting snubbed last year. The southpaw needed just two pitches to get two outs in his All-Star debut. Coincidentally, Sanchez is the first Phillies pitcher to start the All-Star Game since Roy Halladay in 2011.

2026 All-Star Game How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 14

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

How to Watch (TV): FOX

All-Time Record: American League leads 48-45-2

2026 All-Star Game Best MLB Prop Bets

National League Best MLB Prop Bet

Kyle Schwarber to Hit a Home Run (+360)

After putting on a show but coming up just short at the Home Run Derby last night, Kyle Schwarber will bat leadoff in front of his home fans in the All-Star Game. I think he’ll keep that going, and it’s likely that he’ll at least get two or possibly three at-bats tonight in Philadelphia.

Schwarber won the All-Star Game MVP despite going 0-for-2 in the game. He did, of course, hit three home runs in the memorable swing off to give his league the win.

I’ll take Schwarber to give the Philly fans something to cheer about tonight.

American League vs. National League Prediction and Pick

There isn’t a ton of analysis that you can put together for a game like this. You can try to look into the starting pitchers and who might be coming out of the bullpen after them, but that only means so much. Plus, you never know how a starter will fare when pitching just one inning in the middle of a game.

All of that is to say that there isn’t necessarily a strong play in this game. However, in an exhibition like this, it’s hard to not take a +110 underdog.

I’d also consider taking the OVER if you’re looking for a total. There were OVER 7.5 runs in each of the last two years: 5-3 in 2024 and 7-6 (in a swingoff) last year. The ball could be flying at Citizens Bank Park again tonight.

Pick: American League +110; OVER 7.5 (-120)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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