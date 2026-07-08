Angels vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 8

The Texas Rangers are looking to build on their 8-3 win to open the series last night against the Los Angeles Angels.

Texas had lost two straight and three of four prior to last night’s win, while Los Angeles has now lost seven in a row.

The Rangers are looking for some revenge after getting swept in Los Angeles back in May.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Angels vs. Rangers on Wednesday, July 8.

Angels vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Angels +1.5 (-167)

Rangers -1.5 (+137)

Moneyline

Angels +129

Rangers -156

Total

7.5 (Over -114/Under -105)

Angels vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers

Angels: Walbert Urena (5-7, 3.03 ERA)

Rangers: MacKenzie Gore (5-7, 4.31 ERA)

Walbert Urena has been up and down in his recent starts. He allowed seven runs on six hits in 4.1 innings two starts ago, but had one run allowed on five hits in 10.2 innings in his two starts around that. The righthander threw five one-run innings against Texas in that May sweep.

MacKenzie Gore is looking to bounce back from allowing five runs on seven hits in five innings in Cleveland. He had allowed four runs in 13 innings in his previous two starts. The southpaw allowed just one run on one hit in six innings against the Angels in May.

Angels vs. Rangers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 8

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Globe Life Field

How to Watch (TV): ABTV, RSN

Angels record: 36-56

Rangers record: 46-45

Angels vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bets

Rangers Best MLB Prop Bet

Josh Jung OVER 1.5 Bases (+123)

Josh Jung is back on the upswing after a little rough patch. He’s 10 for 28 in his last seven games with one home run and five doubles.

The Rangers slugger has gone OVER 1.5 bases in two straight games and six of those seven contests.

Angels vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick

I’ll ride the Rangers’ hot streak against a struggling Angels team tonight.

Texas is back in contention in the AL West, while the Angels are already looking toward the offseason and what they can do to turn their franchise around.

Los Angeles is also just 8-17 vs. LHP this season.

Pick: Rangers -156

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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