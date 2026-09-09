Angels vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 9

A rubber match between the struggling Los Angeles Angels and the likely playoff-bound Boston Red Sox is set for Wednesday night after L.A. stole Game 2 of this series (6-1) on Tuesday.

The Sox are still the No. 2 wild card in the American League, but they’ve dropped to three games behind the New York Yankees for the top spot.

Lefty Jake Bennett (3.34 ERA) is on the mound for Boston in this series finale against Los Angeles’ Ryan Johnson (5.17 ERA), who has led the Angels to just five wins in 15 starts (18 appearances) in 2026.

Boston is set as a -223 favorite to win this game at home, and it’s come out on top in eight of Bennett’s 11 starts since July 1 – when Boston really started to turn this season around.

Here’s a look at the odds, a long shot prop to consider and my prediction for Wednesday's series finale.

Angels vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Angels +1.5 (-110)

Red Sox -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Angels: +182

Red Sox: -223

Total

9 (Over -117/Under -103)

Angels vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers

Los Angeles: Ryan Johnson (3-8, 5.17 ERA)

Boston: Jake Bennett (9-6, 3.34 ERA)

Angels vs. Red Sox How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 9

Time: 6:45 p.m. EST

Venue: Fenway Park

How to Watch (TV): NESN, Angels.TV

Angels record: 55-90

Red Sox record: 80-66

Angels vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bets

Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Mickey Gasper to Hit a Home Run (+540)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks column – Daily Dinger – why I think Gasper is worth a look as a long shot against L.A.:

Let’s take a long shot pick for the Boston Red Sox-Los Angeles Angels battle on Sept. 9.

Mickey Gasper has been red hot for the Red Sox against right-handed pitching this season, hitting .297 with eight homers and a .964 OPS. He’s homered eight times in 53 games (44 starts) in 2026, and I expect him to be in the lineup against Ryan Johnson on Wednesday.

Johnson has given up 16 home runs in 18 appearances this season, posting a shaky 5.17 ERA.

Gasper’s power surge has really come in the last four weeks, as he’s hit all eight of these home runs over a 19-game stretch (17 starts), posting a 1.379 OPS. At +540, he’s worth a look in this series finale.

Angels vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick

After a 5-2 win in the series opener between these teams, the Red Sox struggled on Tuesday, scoring just one run in a 6-1 loss.

Boston needs every win it can get down the stretch of the regular season as it looks to chase down the Yankees for the top wild card spot, and I think it’s worth a look on the run line in this series finale.

The Angels are just 33-28 on the run line as road underdogs this season, and they’ve fallen to 21 games under .500 on the road overall. Boston has covered in 20 of 47 games as a home favorite in 2026, and Bennett has led the team to a 10-7 record in his starts, including an 8-3 mark in 11 outings since July 1.

Johnson, on the other hand, ranks in just the seventh percentile in expected ERA (5.29) this season and the Angels have won just five of his 15 starts.

I’ll take a shot on the Sox to cover the run line on Wednesday night.

Pick: Red Sox -1.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .