Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Junior Caminero, Cody Bellinger, Riley Greene)

Make it back-to-back days with a home run hit in Daily Dinger, as Pete Crow-Armstrong went deep on Monday and Pete Alonso kept the momentum going with these picks with his 34th homer of the season on Tuesday.

Betting on home run props doesn’t always yield positive results – after all even the best players are hovering around 30-40 homers in a season – but we can use matchup data and recent performances to narrow down some of the top players to bet on each day.

This is an American League-heavy edition of Daily Dinger, as there are four AL players that I’m betting on to go deep, including three from playoff teams in the AL East.

One of those stars is Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero, who is eyeing his 40th homer of the season in what has been an MVP-caliber campaign.

Here’s a breakdown of each of these home run props and their latest odds on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Wednesday, Sept. 9

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Riley Greene to Hit a Home Run (+373)

Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene has 19 home runs in the 2026 season, and he’s been red hot over the last week since coming off the injured list.

In seven games, Greene is hitting .333 with three home runs, 10 runs batted in and seven extra-base hits. Overall, the three-time All-Star is hitting .277 with an .836 OPS in the 2026 season.

Greene has done most of his damage against right-handed pitching, homering 14 times with an .855 OPS. On Wednesday, he takes on Minnesota Twins righty Zebby Matthews, who has given up 22 home runs in 20 appearances this season, including a three-homer game in his last start.

Matthews has a 4.69 ERA, and it wouldn’t surprise me if the Tigers and Greene hang a crooked number against him in this series finale.

Mickey Gasper to Hit a Home Run (+540)

Let’s take a long shot pick for the Boston Red Sox-Los Angeles Angels battle on Sept. 9.

Mickey Gasper has been red hot for the Red Sox against right-handed pitching this season, hitting .297 with eight homers and a .964 OPS. He’s homered eight times in 53 games (44 starts) in 2026, and I expect him to be in the lineup against Ryan Johnson on Wednesday.

Johnson has given up 16 home runs in 18 appearances this season, posting a shaky 5.17 ERA.

Gasper’s power surge has really come in the last four weeks, as he’s hit all eight of these home runs over a 19-game stretch (17 starts), posting a 1.379 OPS. At +540, he’s worth a look in this series finale.

Cody Bellinger to Hit a Home Run (+494)

One of the easiest pitchers to bet on to allow a home run this season is Colorado Rockies right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano.

After leading the American League in homers allowed in 2025 as a member of the Baltimore Orioles, Sugano has given up 27 homers in 25 appearances this season, posting a 5.19 ERA.

There are a ton of New York Yankees sluggers to choose from in this matchup, but I’m going with outfielder Cody Bellinger, who is 3-for-6 with a 1.071 OPS against Sugano in his career.

Bellinger has yet to take the Rockies right-hander deep, but he’s been solid since coming off the injured list, homering once while batting .290 in 15 games (14 starts). At nearly 5/1, Bellinger is worth a shot with the short porch at Yankee Stadium calling his name.

Junior Caminero to Hit a Home Run (+270)

Caminero has 39 home runs in the 2026 season, and 31 of them have come against right-handed pitching. He has an .886 OPS against righties, making him an intriguing target against the Braves and righty Reynaldo Lopez.

This season, Lopez has worked both as a starter and a reliever, allowing 10 home runs in just over 71 innings of work.

He’s set to make his first appearance since July, where he allowed four home runs in five starts. So, Lopez is certainly vulnerable against one of the best power hitters in the league.

Caminero has homered four times over the last two weeks (12 games) while posting a .319 batting average and a .996 OPS. While I’m not a huge fan of the price (+270) for him on Wednesday, I do think he’s one of the better options in this 15-game slate.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .