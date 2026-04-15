Angels vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds: Can Angels Pull Off an Upset Win?

The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels have split the opening two games of their four-game series this week, with the Yankees winning on a walk off on Monday before L.A. dominated Tuesday’s game with a 7-1 win.

Now, Luis Gil (6.75 ERA) gets the ball for the second time this season after only making it through four innings on April 10 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Angels also have a young right-hander on the mound, as Jack Kochanowicz (3.24 ERA) is looking to remain undefeated in the 2026 season after a rough 2025 where he posted a 6.81 ERA in 23 starts.

New York is favored in this game, but it has won just three of its last 10 games to fall into third in the AL East standings.

So, could we see an upset on April 15?

The SI Betting team has the latest odds, a player prop to bet and a prediction for this American League showdown on Wednesday night.

Angels vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Angels +1.5 (-126)

Yankees -1.5 (+104)

Moneyline

Angels: +153

Yankees: -186

Total

10.5 (Over-118/Under -102)

Angels vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers

Los Angeles: Jack Kochanowicz (2-0, 3.24 ERA)

New York: Luis Gil (0-1, 6.75 ERA)

Angels vs. Yankees How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, April 15

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Yankee Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Angels record: 9-9

Yankees record: 9-8

Angels vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Cody Bellinger to Hit a Home Run (+415)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run props column – Daily Dinger – why Bellinger is a solid bet after night off:

New York Yankees star Cody Bellinger got the night off on Tuesday, but he has a great matchup on Wednesday against Los Angeles Angels righty Jack Kochanowicz.

Last season, Kochanowicz posted a 6.81 ERA, allowing 21 home runs in 23 starts. He’s been much better in 2026 (3.24 ERA), but Yankee Stadium is a hitter-friendly ballpark, especially for a lefty like Bellinger.

Bellinger only has one homer this season, but he’s 2-for-4 with a home run and a 1.850 OPS against Kochanowicz in his career. The Yankees star is also hitting for a much better average (.267) against righties so far in the 2026 season.

He’s worth a look at this price, as Kochanowicz could be due for some regression after a strong first three starts in 2026.

Angels vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan has been red hot with his baseball bets, and he shared one for this game in his daily column where he bets $100 a day for the entire year:

If you're looking for an underdog to bet on tonight, consider the Angels to take down the Yankees. It may surprise you to find out the Angels' offense has been better than the Yankees' so far this season, ranking eighth in wRC+ compared to the Yankees in 17th.

If I were a Yankees fan, I'd also be concerned about Luis Gil getting the start tonight. He allowed three hits, three walks, and three earned runs in just 4.0 innings pitched in his first start. Last year, he had a 3.32 ERA in 11 starts, but a 4.63 FIP, which could be a sign of regression in 2026. Meanwhile, Jack Kochanowicz of the Angels has been great, going 2-0 with an ERA of 3.24.

The Yankees are deserving favorites, but I think there's some value on Los Angeles at +165

Pick: Angels Moneyline (+153 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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