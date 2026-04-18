Is Anthony Edwards Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets)

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards missed several games towards the end of the regular season with a right knee injury, and he's on the injury report for Game 1 of the first round against the Denver Nuggets.

Edwards is officially listed as questionable, and the Timberwolves are set as road underdogs against Denver. Even though Edwards was put on the injury report, the Timberwolves' odds did not move in this game, as they remain 6.5-point underdogs at the best betting sites.

The star guard has played in just three games since March 17, and the Wolves would be in major trouble if he's not able to play his usual role in this series. Edwards was one of the best guards in the NBA during the regular season, averaging 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from 3.

I'd expect Edwards to play in this game, especially since there hasn't been any movement in the odds. If he suits up, the Wolves guard could be worth a look in the prop market in this matchup.

Best Anthony Edwards Prop Bet vs. Nuggets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Anthony Edwards OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-168)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Edwards is a great prop target on Saturday:

Anthony Edwards made three or more shots from beyond the arc in two of his three meetings with Denver this season, and he’s undervalued at this number on Saturday – even though he’s recovering from a knee injury.

Edwards shot 39.9 percent from beyond the arc during the regular season, averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers per game. In the playoffs, he’s averaged 3.1 made 3-pointers on over eight attempts per night.

So, this number is a bit of a steal, especially since Denver (21st in defensive rating) has struggled defending the 3-ball in the 2025-26 campaign. During the regular season, the Nuggets allowed 13.6 3-pointers per game (18th in the NBA) despite posting the third-best opponent 3-point percentage.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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