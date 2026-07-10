Argentina vs. Switzerland Opening Odds for World Cup Quarterfinals (Can Argentina Reach Another Semifinal?)

A wild comeback in the Round of 16 has placed Lionel Messi and Argentina in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday night, as they’ll take on Switzerland at 9 p.m. EST.

Switzerland is in the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the first time since 1954, as it won in penalty kicks against Colombia in the Round of 16. Switzerland has not allowed a goal in two knockout round matches, defeating Algeria 2-0 in the Round of 32.

The defending champs, Argentina is one of the favorites to win the World Cup again in 2026. It has yet to lose a match in this tournament, though it escaped Cape Verde and Egypt with close 3-2 wins.

Will we see a similar result against Switzerland?

Let’s take a look at the opening odds for this match, with Argentina heavily favored to advance to the semifinals.

Argentina vs. Switzerland Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

To Advance

Argentina: -295

Switzerland: +230

3-Way Moneyline

Argentina: -140

Switzerland: +450

Draw: +250

Total

2.5 (Over +125/Under -155)

Based on these odds at -295, Argentina has an implied probability of 74.68 percent to advance to the semifinals to continue this title defense. Argentina has played two close matches in the knockout rounds, scoring three goals in the final 21 minutes to beat Egypt in the Round of 16.

Argentina vs. Switzerland Preview

There is a lot of World Cup history between these teams, even though it’s not very recent.

Saturday’s matchup will be the third time that Argentina and Switzerland have matched up at the World Cup, and Argentina has won both meetings in 1966 and 2014. They’ve faced off four times overall with Argentina winning three times and drawing once (back in 2007).

Messi and Co. were always going to be favored in this match, especially against a Switzerland team that hasn’t been this far in the World Cup in over half a century.

Argentina is a perfect 10-0 in its last 10 international matches, outscoring opponents 28-6 over that stretch.

A Switzerland upset would be pretty shocking, but Argentina has certainly flirted with an upset loss in the last two rounds. I lean with Argentina to win this match, but Switzerland’s defense (no goals allowed in the knockout round) has been impressive in this tournament.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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