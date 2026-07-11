Argentina vs. Switzerland Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Quarterfinals

Lionel Messi and Argentina are still alive in their quest for back-to-back World Cup titles, as they scored three unanswered goals in the Round of 16 to knock off Egypt and advance to the quarterfinals.

Messi scored his eighth goal of the tournament in that matchup, and Argentina is now heavily favored to advance to the semifinals against Switzerland on Saturday night.

Switzerland played Colombia to a 0-0 draw through extra time, and it ended up securing a 4-3 win in penalty kicks to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 1954.

These nations have met in the World Cup twice before, with Argentina winning the most recent meeting back in 2014. Switzerland is 0-1-3 in four matchups with Argentina all time, and it’s a +230 underdog to advance to the semifinals of this tournament.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet, each team’s history and my prediction for Saturday’s final quarterfinal match.

Argentina vs. Switzerland Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

To Advance

Argentina: -295

Switzerland: +230

3-Way Moneyline

Argentina: -140

Switzerland: +450

Draw: +250

Total

2.5 (Over +125/Under -155)

Argentina vs. Switzerland How to Watch

Date: Saturday, July 11

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Kansas City Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX, FOX One, Telemundo

Argentina record: 5-0-0

Switzerland record: 4-1-0

Argentina vs. Switzerland History and World Cup Performance

This is the third time that Argentina and Switzerland have matched up at the World Cup, and Argentina has won both meetings in 1966 and 2014. They’ve faced off four times overall with Argentina winning three times and drawing once (back in 2007).

Argentina

Argentina was the runner-up in the 2014 World Cup before breaking through to win in 2022, and now it is amongst the favorites to win in 2026.

Messi and Co. have not made things easy in the knockout round, nearly losing to Cape Verde (Argentina won 3-2 in extra time) and Egypt. However, Messi has come up with clutch goals to keep his team in it, and Enzo Fernández was the hero in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.

Argentina is 5-0-0 in the 2026 World Cup and has scored at least three goals in four of five games.

Switzerland

It’s been a long time since Switzerland has been in the World Cup quarterfinals, but it has back-to-back impressive wins, knocking off Algeria 2-0 before forcing PK’s in a win against Colombia.

Switzerland is a massive underdog in this matchup even though it has won four matches in a row since drawing against Qatar in its first match during the Group Stage.

Argentina vs. Switzerland Best Prop Bet

Lionel Messi Anytime Goal Scorer (-115)

Through five matches at the 2026 World Cup, Messi has five goals, and he’s in the driver’s seat to win the Golden Boot.

The best player in the world is still the engine of this Argentina attack, attempting 29 shots in this tournament with 14 of those coming in the two knockout round matches. Messi has 17 shots on goal and eight goals overall in this tournament.

At this price, he feels like a steal to score, even against a Switzerland defense that has not allowed a goal in the knockout round. Over its last 10 international matches, Switzerland is allowing 1.24 expected goals per game.

Messi handled an insane 91 touches against Egypt, and he’s simply too involved for Argentina to pass up at this price. He has at least five shots on goal in every game that he’s started in this tournament.

Argentina vs. Switzerland Prediction and Pick

Argentina has made things interesting during the knockout rounds, but it has found a way to come out on top in both matches.

Now, it takes on a Switzerland team that isn’t super potent on offense and really played a defensive game in the win over Colombia in the Round of 16.

While that may limit the goal scoring in this match, I still think Argentina is a solid bet to win this match in regulation. Messi and Co. have now won 10 international matches in a row, posting a plus-22 goal differential in those games.

Argentina’s offense has scored at least three goals in every game that Messi has started in this tournament, and Switzerland (4-5-1 in its last 10 matches) is averaging just 1.41 expected goals during a 10-match stretch.

After making an insane comeback against Egypt, anything seems possible for this Argentina team as it looks to repeat at the 2026 World Cup.

Pick Argentina 3-Way Moneyline (-140 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .