Arkansas vs. Oklahoma State Final Score Prediction for College Football Week 2
Arkansas travels to Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday afternoon in a battle of two non conference foes looking for a resume building win.
While the Razorbacks are expected to struggle in SEC play, the team is getting little respect on the road against an Oklahoma State team that is viewed as one of the contenders in the revamped Big 12 this season.
Arkansas, with new quarterback Taylen Green at the helm, will hope to pull a massive upset early in Week 2’s jam-packed Saturday slate.
Can the team slow down Ollie Gordon and the Cowboys offense en route to the upset?
Here’s our thoughts and final score prediction for Saturday’s meeting.
Arkansas vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Arkansas: +9.5 (-105)
- Oklahoma State: -9.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Arkansas: +290
- Oklahoma State: -375
Total: 61.5 (Over -114/Under -106)
Arkansas vs. Oklahoma State Final Score Prediction
This is quite the upgrade for Oklahoma State, who only out-gained South Dakota State by six yards despite the appealing score line.
As noted in our game preview, Arkansas may be able to go toe-to-toe with the Ollie Gordon-led Pokes offense.
While Oklahoma State is likely to improve in year two of defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo’s scheme, it’s to be seen on the field. The team was 114th in yards per play allowed last season and was gashed by explosive plays, bottom 15 in both explosive run and pass rate.
Against an Arkansas team that is under the guidance of offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino with big-play threats all over the field, including the dual-threat Green, I’m not certain the home team can win with the necessary margin.
While the Pokes were in cruise control for much of the team’s Week 1 win against South Dakota State, the Jackrabbits had only six fewer total yards but converted only three of 13 third down conversions and failed to pick up any of the four fourth down attempts. In the 24-point win, South Dakota State still moved the ball.
Now against a better opponent, I don’t expect another convincing win for the Cowboys, I think this one is back-and-forth throughout.
Arkansas has issues in its own right -- the team was also outside the top 100 in explosive play rate allowed, but did get into the backfield quite a bit, ranking inside the top 35 in tackles for loss.
I think there’s more variance in this game than the point spread indicates, watch out for Arkansas as the mispriced SEC underdog to stun Oklahoma State on the road.
Final Score Prediction Arkansas 34, Oklahoma State 31
