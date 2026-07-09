Arthur Fery vs. Alexander Zverev Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Semifinals

No. 2-ranked Alexander Zverev’s quest for back-to-back Grand Slam wins is alive, as he defeated No. 6-ranked Taylor Fritz in straight sets in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Zverev snapped a lengthy losing streak against Fritz to make his first-ever Wimbledon semifinal, and he has a real chance to win this entire tournament with Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic set to beat up on each other in the other half of this bracket.

Meanwhile, Zverev will take on unranked Arthur Fery in the semis after he upset Flavio Cobolli on Wednesday. Fery has beaten Cobolli twice in Grand Slam matchups this year, and he’s parlayed this one into his first-ever semifinal appearance.

Oddsmakers have Zverev set as a massive favorite in this match, and rightfully so after he won the French Open earlier this year.

Let’s take a look at the odds, each player’s path to the semis and my prediction for Friday’s match.

Arthur Fery vs. Alexander Zverev Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Arthur Fery: +454

Alexander Zverev: -650

Total

35.5 (Over -120/Under -125)

Arthur Fery vs. Alexander Zverev How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 10

Time: 8:30 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN Unlimited

Arthur Fery vs. Alexander Zverev History and Wimbledon Performance

Arthur Fery

Fery has made just four other Grand Slam appearances in his career, and this is by far his best showing. He was a second-round exit at the Australian Open earlier this year, and the 23-year-old has two first-round exits and one second-round exit at Wimbledon before reaching the semifinals in 2026.

Fery has dealt with a relatively easy draw so far in this tournament, but he ended up dominating No.9-ranked Flavio Cobolli in the quarterfinals, winning in straight sets. He has two wins in Grand Slams over Cobolli in 2026.

Now, Fery will take on Zverev for the first time in his career on Friday.

Alexander Zverev

Back-to-back Grand Slam wins appears to be on the table for Zverev after he beat Fritz in straight sets in the quarterfinals.

Zverev struggled at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 2025, losing in the first round to Arthur Rinderknech. However, he has bounced back nicely in 2026, losing just two of the 17 sets that he’s played. After winning the French Open, it appears that the German is playing extremely freely in this tournament.

Prior to his 2025 first-round exit at Wimbledon, Zverev had made at least the third round in his last three starts at Wimbledon. He’s second in the odds to win it all in 2026.

Arthur Fery vs. Alexander Zverev Prediction and Pick

I believe that the Cinderella run for Fery ends here.

Zverev exorcised some demons against Fritz in the quarterfinals, snapping a seven-match losing streak against the American and winning in dominant fashion.

After going so long without a Grand Slam win, Zverev has the monkey off his back and is playing the best he ever has at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Fery had Cobolli’s number in the Australian Open and in the Wimbledon quarterfinals, but let’s not look past his rather unproven resume. In this tournament, Fery has faced just one ranked opponent and has needed at least four sets to win four of his five matches.

With Zverev set as a major favorite in this match, I’m going to take him to win in straight sets (+110) on Friday to reach the Wimbledon final for the first time in his career.

Pick: Zverev in Straight Sets (+110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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