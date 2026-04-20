Arvell Reese vs. David Bailey NFL Draft Odds: Who Will Be No. 2 Pick in NFL Draft?

The 2026 NFL Draft is set to take place this week!

If you're a fan of a bad team, this is your Super Bowl. It's a time for hope and a time for dreaming of what could be as your team selects its next crop of rookies. Will their first-round pick be the player to turn the franchise around?

As we approach the opening round, the betting odds have started to move and tighten up as people get a better idea of which players will go to which teams. Arguably, the most fascinating debate is which player will be selected in the No. 2 spot by the New York Jets, Arvell Reese from Ohio State, or David Bailey from Texas Tech?

Let's dive into the odds to help us answer that question.

NFL Draft No. 2 Pick Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Arvell Reese -260

David Bailey +180

As of writing this article, Arvell Reese sits as the betting favorite to be the No. 2 pick by the New York Jets. If you translate those odds to implied probability, he has a 72.22% chance of being selected in that spot.

These odds have fluctuated quite a bit over the past few weeks. Reese was the favorite for the large majority of time, but there was a brief moment in time last week when Bailey took over as the -170 favorite. Since then, Reese has not only taken back over as the favorite, but he's now a significantly big favorite at -260.

Professional bettor, Rob Pizzola, has revealed that he personally knows two sharp bettors who are heavy on opposite players in this spot. Reese has received the more significant action, leading to him being listed at the shorter price, but it's clear there are some big names in the betting world who are in on Bailey being the No. 2 pick.

I have two bettors I really respect telling me completely different things about the #2 pick. One is loading up on David Bailey to the Jets. The other is loading up on Arvell Reese to the Jets. Someone is going to have a very bad night on Thursday. — Rob Pizzola (@robpizzola) April 19, 2026

SI's Albert Breer wrote last week that he believes Bailey is the better fit for the Jets at No. 2:

This is no affront to Reese—but of the two, Bailey is clearly that guy. Where with Reese, you must have a plan to use and develop him at positions he has great ability but not much experience at, there’s not a lot of that with Bailey. His ceiling isn’t as high as Reese’s, but no one has to close their eyes and conjure up a vision for what he’ll be as a pro.

If you agree with Breer, Bailey may be worth a bet at +180.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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