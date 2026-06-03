Aryna Sabalenka Upset Shakes Up French Open Odds Ahead of Semifinals

Not only are we going to see a first-time Grand Slam winner on the men's side of the French Open, but now we're also going to see a first-time Grand Slam winner on the women's side of the tournament.

Pre-tournament favorite, Iga Swiatek, was upset by Marta Kostyuk in the fourth round, leading to Aryna Sabalenka being set as the new odds-on favorite and the obvious choice to win the tournament. Then, on Wednesday morning, the No.1-ranked women's tennis player in the world fell to the No. 25-ranked women's tennis player, Diana Schnaider.

Sabalenka was set as a massive -710 favorite to win the match, an implied probability of 87.65%. Many bettors, myself included, thought that she'd cruise to an easy win, but Shnaider managed to pull off the upset as the 5-1 underdog.

Now, all four remaining players in contention are looking for their first career Grand Slam title. Let's take a look at the latest odds.

Women's French Open Odds After Sabalenka Upset

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Marta Kostyuk +130

Mirra Andreeva +200

Diana Shnaider +280

Maja Chwalinska +900

Marta Kostyuk is now the betting favorite to win the French Open. If you aren't familiar, the 23-year-old Ukrainian has recently announced her arrival on the women's tennis scene. She largely had middling results in 2025, but then started 2026 on the right foot by making it to the final of the Brisbane International in January. Since then, she won a WTA 250 tournament in April and then followed that up with an impressive win at the Mutua Madrid Open.

She will face Mirra Andreeva in one of the two semifinals. The 19-year-old is a phenom, working her way up to being the No. 5-ranked women's tennis player in the world at just 18 years old. She also made it to the semifinals of this tournament at just 17 years old. She's now looking to take the next step in her career by winning her first Grand Slam.

You can rest assured that the winner of Kostyuk vs. Andreeva will be a significant favorite in the final against the winner of Shnaider and Chwalinska.

If you read my pre-tournament betting preview, you'll know who I'll be cheering for to cash my bet for me at +900.

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $100 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!