Astros vs. Athletics Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Sept. 24

The Houston Astros close out the regular season with a four-game road series against the Athletics starting on Thursday night. They’re hoping it won’t be the last four games they’re playing this year.

Houston is tied with Texas atop the AL West after losing four of its last five games.

On the flip side, the A’s have been out of it for quite some time, but did return home with a quick two-game sweep against the Angels. However, they lost all six games on their road trip prior to that.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Astros vs. Athletics on Thursday, Sept. 24.

Astros vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Astros -1.5 (-106)

Athletics +1.5 (-114)

Moneyline

Astros -167

Athletics +138

Total

10.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Astros vs. Athletics Probable Pitchers

Astros: Peter Lambert (8-10, 3.70 ERA)

Athletics: Mason Barnett (1-4, 7.16 ERA)

Peter Lambert has been a pleasant surprise this season in Houston. He’s allowed 12 earned runs in 28.2 innings (3.77 ERA) in his last five starts.

Mason Barnett allowed three runs on seven hits in 3.1 innings last week in his first start in a month. He allowed at least five runs in each of his three starts in August.

Astros vs. Athletics How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Sept. 24

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Sutter Health Park

How to Watch (TV): SCHN, NBCSCA

Astros record: 78-80

Athletics record: 63-95

Astros vs. Athletics Best MLB Prop Bets

Astros Best MLB Prop Bet

Peter Lambert OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (+114)

Peter Lambert is at nearly a strikeout per inning this season with 147 punchouts in 151 frames. He racked up six strikeouts in three of his last four starts, with four strikeouts in six innings in Tampa Bay mixed in.

Lambert only had four strikeouts against the A’s back in June, but he’s ramped it up since then while the A’s have lost a few of their key bats.

Astros vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Astros are deadlocked with the Rangers atop the AL West, and have a four-game set in Sacramento to secure their playoff spot.

Houston has faltered recently, losing four of five and five of its last seven games, but the A’s had a long losing streak before sweeping their two-game set against the lowly Angels.

Peter Lambert has allowed three runs or fewer in five straight starts and 13 of his last 14, allowing a total of 35 runs (33 earned) in 76.2 innings in that span. On the flip side, Mason Barnett has been very hittable for the A’s, allowing three runs on seven hits in 3.1 innings in Cleveland last time out.

The Astros can’t let this opportunity pass them by against the A’s, and should win this game rather easily.

Pick: Astros -1.5 (-106)

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