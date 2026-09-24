Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Brewers-Phillies, Guardians-Red Sox, Astros-Athletics)

There are a dozen games on the docket in the MLB on Thursday as the battles for the final playoff positions heat up.

I’m looking at a home favorite, low-scoring game in Boston, and a road run line for my MLB best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, Sept. 24.

MLB Best Bets for Thursday, Sept. 24

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Philadelphia Phillies (-136) vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Cleveland Guardians at Boston Red Sox UNDER 6.5 (-105)

Houston Astros -1.5 (-106) at Athletics

Philadelphia Phillies (-136) vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Andrew Painter has been a different pitcher in his second stint with the Phillies this season. After posting a 7.06 ERA in his first 14 games, Painter has allowed 24 runs in 55.2 innings (3.88 ERA) in 10 starts since being recalled.

Bryse Wilson is expected to return and throw a few innings for the Brewers, but that doesn’t give me much confidence.

The Phillies also have a bit more to play for in the final games of the season. Sure, the Brewers want to get to the coveted 100-win mark for the first time in franchise history, but Philadelphia still needs to secure its Wild Card spot – and is battling for seeding there.

I’ll take the Phillies as home favorites in the final game of this three-game set.

Cleveland Guardians at Boston Red Sox UNDER 6.5 (-105)

It’s a low total tonight in Boston, but for good reason. These teams have combined for just six runs in the first two games of this series, in what has been some playoff-style baseball.

Daniel Espino is serving as the opener ahead of Joey Cantillo for Cleveland, with Ranger Suarez getting the ball for the Red Sox.

Espino has had his ups and downs this season, but I don’t think the Red Sox will be able to do much against him, or any of Cleveland’s pitchers, for that matter. Boston has scored just five runs in its last four games, and 18 during its 3-5 stretch.

Meanwhile, Suarez has been fantastic recently for the Red Sox. He’s allowed just two runs on 13 hits in 19.2 innings in his last three starts.

I’m usually a bit wary of taking an UNDER 6.5, but this game warrants it.

Houston Astros -1.5 (-106) at Athletics

The Astros are deadlocked with the Rangers atop the AL West and have a four-game set in Sacramento to secure their playoff spot.

Houston has faltered recently, losing four of five and five of its last seven games, but the A’s had a long losing streak before sweeping their two-game set against the lowly Angels.

Peter Lambert has allowed three runs or fewer in five straight starts and 13 of his last 14, allowing a total of 35 runs (33 earned) in 76.2 innings in that span. On the flip side, Mason Barnett has been very hittable for the A’s, allowing three runs on seven hits in 3.1 innings in Cleveland last time out.

The Astros can’t let this opportunity pass them by against the A’s and should win this game rather easily.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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