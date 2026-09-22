Astros vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 22

The Seattle Mariners look to keep their slim playoff hopes alive as they return home for a three-game set against the Houston Astros starting on Tuesday night.

The Mariners are five games back of the Rangers in the AL West, with the Astros just one game back of their in-state rivals. Seattle could be eliminated from playoff contention tonight if both teams from the Lone Star State win their games.

It’s safe to say that this is a big game – and series – for both teams.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Astros vs. Mariners on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Astros vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Astros +1.5 (-186)

Mariners -1.5 (+153)

Moneyline

Astros +113

Mariners -137

Total

7.5 (Over +104/Under -125)

Astros vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers

Astros: Cristian Javier (2-6, 5.31 ERA)

Mariners: Logan Gilbert (12-10, 3.69 ERA)

Cristian Javier’s 5.31 ERA doesn’t represent how he’s pitched recently. He’s allowed just four runs on nine hits in 16.1 innings in his last three starts.

Logan Gilbert has allowed five runs on nine hits in 11 innings in his last two starts after yielding seven runs in 4.1 frames against the A’s. He also threw seven one-run innings against Houston back in April.

Astros vs. Mariners How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 22

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile Park

How to Watch (TV): SCHN, SEAM

Astros record: 77-79

Mariners record: 73-83

Astros vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bets

Mariners Best MLB Prop Bet

Dominic Canzone OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-102)

Dominic Canzone is having a strong finish to the season in Seattle. He’s 13 for 38 (.342) during his 10-game hitting streak, and has gone 23 for 77 (.299) since Aug. 31.

Canzone has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in six straight games, nine of 10, and 12 of his last 14 contests.

Astros vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Astros have been struggling recently and suddenly find themselves on the outside looking in of the playoff race. They just got swept by the Braves, and were swept in Tampa Bay with a series win against the Royals in between.

Houston has scored four runs or fewer in nine of its past 10 games, including two or less in six of those contests. Seattle hasn’t been much better, scoring a total of 10 runs in three games at Coors Field.

Cristian Javier has allowed just four runs in 16.1 innings this month, and Logan Gilbert has bounced back with five runs allowed in 13 innings in his last two starts.

I’m expecting a low-scoring game tonight at the pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-125)

Unlock $100 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $150 in bonus bets no matter what.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.