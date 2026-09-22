Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Brewers-Phillies, Mets-Rangers, Astros-Mariners)

There are still a handful of teams fighting for playoff position on the final Tuesday of the regular season.

I’m keying in on a few of those squads for my MLB best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, Sept. 22.

MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 22

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Philadelphia Phillies (-142) vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Texas Rangers (-133) vs. New York Mets

Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners UNDER 7.5 (-125)

Philadelphia Phillies (-142) vs. Milwaukee Brewers

The Phillies are four games up on the Diamondbacks for the final NL Wild Card spot, and they’re one game back of the Padres and Cubs in the fight for home-field advantage in that three-game round.

Philadelphia has been up and down recently, but has Zack Wheeler taking the mound tonight.

Wheeler has allowed just three runs on 16 hits in 26 innings across his last four starts. He’s also better at home (2.86 ERA) than on the road (3.09 ERA) this season.

On the flip side, Dustin May just allowed three runs on six hits in 2.1 innings in Baltimore, and lasted 3.2 innings in Cincinnati in his previous road start. He has a 3.87 ERA at home with a 5.76 ERA on the road this season.

The Phillies have more to play for, the better pitcher on the mound, and they’re at home. I’ll back them to take care of business tonight.

Texas Rangers (-133) vs. New York Mets

The Rangers hold a one-game lead over the Astros in the AL West, with Houston three games back of the final Wild Card spot. Texas controls its destiny, and has been great at home this season at 44-34.

The Mets are just 2-6 in their last eight games, and Sean Manaea has struggled in the final weeks of the season. MacKenzie Gore hasn’t been a ton better, but the Rangers have gone the opposite 6-2 in their last eight games.

Texas also thrives against left-handed pitchers, going 27-19 vs. LHP (51-59 vs. RHP) on the season with the Mets just 17-26 against southpaws.

Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners UNDER 7.5 (-125)

The Astros have been struggling recently and suddenly find themselves on the outside looking in of the playoff race. They just got swept by the Braves, and were swept in Tampa Bay with a series win against the Royals in between.

Houston has scored four runs or fewer in nine of its past 10 games, including two or less in six of those contests. Seattle hasn’t been much better, scoring a total of 10 runs in three games at Coors Field.

Cristian Javier has allowed just four runs in 16.1 innings this month, and Logan Gilbert has bounced back with five runs allowed in 13 innings in his last two starts.

I’m expecting a low-scoring game tonight at the pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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