Astros vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 23

The Houston Astros look to continue their playoff push as they take on the Seattle Mariners in the final game of a two-game set.

Houston bounced back in a big way with a 7-0 victory in the opener, ending a three-game skid for the Astros. That moved them back into a tie with the Rangers for the AL West lead.

The Mariners had won three of four (against the Angels and Rockies) before last night’s loss.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Astros vs. Mariners on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Astros vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Astros +1.5 (-187)

Mariners -1.5 (+154)

Moneyline

Astros +105

Mariners -127

Total

7.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

Astros vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers

Astros: Ethan Pecko (1-0, 3.77 ERA)

Mariners: George Kirby (9-11, 4.24 ERA)

Ethan Pecko has allowed just two runs on four hits in 11.1 innings in his last two relief appearances after throwing 4.1 one-run innings against the Diamondbacks in a start on Sept. 5.

George Kirby allowed 12 runs in 17.2 innings in three starts before yielding just two runs in 4.1 innings against the Angels last time out.

Astros vs. Mariners How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 23

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile Park

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Astros record: 78-79

Mariners record: 73-84

Astros vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bets

Astros Best MLB Prop Bet

Yordan Alvarez OVER 1.5 Bases (+103)

Yordan Alvarez has powered the Astros all year long, and he’s looking to make one last push to get his team into the playoffs.

The slugger hit his 41st home run of the season last night, extending his hitting streak to seven games. He’s 10 for 24 in that span with three home runs and two doubles, and he’s 6-for-22 with 10 total bases against Kirby in his career.

Astros vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

We cashed on this bet last night in a 7-0 Astros win, and I’m seeing another low-scoring game in Seattle tonight.

Ethan Pecko has been good enough for the Astros, allowing one run in 4.1 innings in his last start before throwing 5.2 innings of one-run ball in each of his last two relief appearances.

It’s been a season to forget for George Kirby, but he did allow just two runs in 4.1 innings to the Angels in his last start. He also had two strong starts against the Astros (3 ER in 12.2 IP) before getting tagged for five runs in 4.2 innings last month in Houston.

The Astros’ seven runs last night should be a blip on the radar, and I don’t see the Mariners scoring more than a few, as they’ve scored just five runs in their last three games.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-102)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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